Despite Changing 12 Of His Golf Clubs, Shane Lowry Moves Into Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Contention
Shane Lowry fired a six-under 66 to move into contention at Yas Links, with the Major winner revealing he had changed 12 of his clubs pre-tournament
Shane Lowry has been enjoying a fine run of form in 2024, claiming six top 15s in his last six starts, with his performance on Saturday seemingly continuing that trend.
Playing the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the first event of the DP World Tour's Playoffs, the former Open Championship winner carded back-to-back 66s on Friday and Saturday to move two back of Paul Waring, with Lowry revealing some major changes ahead of the tournament.
A post shared by SMS on TOUR (@sms_on_tour)
A photo posted by on
"My game, like, I've been driving the ball really good. My iron play has been great. You know, I probably haven't been holing as many putts as I would like," explained Lowry, who won this very event back in 2019.
"I feel like I'm putting all right, hitting good putts, not missing the shorter ones. And I feel like, yeah, a few putts drop, I can be dangerous. In saying that, I've 12 new clubs in the bag this week... I have a new driver and new set of irons. What's going on before me, I haven't really thought about. I've just been trying to get used to this, and it's going very well so far. Hopefully it keeps going that way".
So, what are the particular changes to Lowry's bag? Well, beginning with the driver, Lowry has substituted the Srixon ZX5 Mk II out for the Srixon ZXi, a model that appeared on the USGA conforming list in mid-October.
The TaylorMade M5 fairway wood has remained, with Lowry opting for a combo set of the new Srixon ZXi 5 & ZXi 7 irons, which we first saw at the 2024 Procore Championship.
Along with the irons, the final change appears to be in the wedges, as the 37-year-old looks to have changed the Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore Tours to Cleveland RTZ prototype wedges, a model that was spotted at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Going into the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Lowry tees off in the final group alongside Niklas Norgaard and leader, Waring, at 11.20am local time. The chasing pack includes the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Thorbjorn Olesen, who are both 15-under, whilst Tyrrell Hatton, Nicolai Hojgaard and Robert MacIntyre are 14-under, four shots back of the lead.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tee Times: Round Four
Paul Waring takes a one-shot lead into the final round at Yas Links, where the line-up for the season-closing DP World Tour Championship will be confirmed
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jose Maria Olazabal Caddies For Nephew Joseba Torres At DP World Tour Q-School
The two-time Masters champion is giving a helping hand to his nephew in his bid for a DP World Tour card
By Mike Hall Published
-
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tee Times: Round Four
Paul Waring takes a one-shot lead into the final round at Yas Links, where the line-up for the season-closing DP World Tour Championship will be confirmed
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jose Maria Olazabal Caddies For Nephew Joseba Torres At DP World Tour Q-School
The two-time Masters champion is giving a helping hand to his nephew in his bid for a DP World Tour card
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Are The LIV Golfers Getting On At The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?
The 70 man field features three LIV Golfers and, going into the final day at Yas Links, they will need low rounds to catch leader, Paul Waring
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Relegated LIV Golfer Among Notables In DP World Tour Q-school Line-Up
A recent LIV Golf player joins four Ryder Cup players and a host of multiple DP World Tour winners in a strong field for the Final Stage of Q-School
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood Makes Big Putter Switch Ahead Of DP World Tour Play-Offs
Tommy Fleetwood looks to have made a surprising equipment change ahead of the penultimate event on the DP World Tour in Abu Dhabi
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Rory McIlroy Suggests New US President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Could Expedite PGA Tour-PIF Deal
The World No.3 does not believe reports of a completed merger are accurate but did suggest Trump returning as President could speed up a successful deal
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy is closing in on his sixth Race to Dubai title and he's grouped with his two closest challengers in the first two rounds of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
How The DP World Tour Play-Offs Work
The DP World Tour season is set for a dramatic finale with two all-important tournaments to determine a number of factors – but how to the DP World Tour Play-Offs work?
By Mike Hall Published