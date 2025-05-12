Shane Lowry’s Expensive Final-Hole Three-Putt Cost Him $400,000 At Truist Championship
Shane Lowry not only missed out on the Truist Championship but also $400,000 with his late three-putt on the final green
That dramatic late three-putt on the 18th green cost Shane Lowry the chance to win the Truist Championship - and also cost him $400,000 in prize money.
Lowry turned down all media requests after missing out on winning the PGA Tour's Signature Event at Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course, with the disappointment etched all over his face as he left the 18th green.
All of that agony was down to Lowry missing out on a first individual PGA Tour title since 2015 and not the money, but it was a costly error in more ways than one.
As that bogey on the final hole dropped Lowry from solo second into a tie alongside Justin Thomas - so instead of winning $2.16m, Lowry instead took home $1.76m, which is still nothing to be too sad about.
Signature Events such as the Truist Championship have huge prize funds to them, with champion Sepp Straka winning a whopping $3.6m first prize.
There was $2.16m on the table for second place and $1.36m for third, so with Lowry and Thomas tied those two amounts were added together and shared between them.
It was still a massive payday for the 2019 Open champion, but one that could have been $400,000 better off just by making one extra putt.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
But it was missing out on the trophy, and the manner in which he missed out, that will disappoint Lowry more heading into the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.
A bogey at the 16th for Lowry dropped him out of the lead, so he stood on the 18th tee with European Ryder Cup teammate Straka leading by a shot.
A post shared by Golf on CBS (@golfoncbs)
A photo posted by on
Straka found the bunker but played a fine escape to find the green, but Lowry was closer and had 20 feet to force a playoff.
However, he hammered his initial effort past the hole and then missed the return, finishing what was otherwise a superb effort in frustraing fashion - especially with the second Major of the season coming up.
Lowry could be seen muttering to himself and grimacing before Straka holed the winning putt, and although he graciously gave the Austran a big hug of congratulations, he was in no mood to discuss the near miss with the media.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Big Max Dri Light Silencio Prime Cart Bag Review
We put the new Silencio Prime bag to the test to see if the performance matches the looks.
-
'It Was The Most Ridiculous Idea In The World': Inside One Golf Lover's Ambitious Mission To Play Every Links In Great Britain
Sam Cooper's madcap idea during the Covid years to tour the coast of Britain in a campervan and play every links course somehow turned from pipedream to reality. Here, he reflects on his adventure with his wife and their two cocker spaniels...