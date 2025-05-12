Shane Lowry’s Expensive Final-Hole Three-Putt Cost Him $400,000 At Truist Championship

That dramatic late three-putt on the 18th green cost Shane Lowry the chance to win the Truist Championship - and also cost him $400,000 in prize money.

Lowry turned down all media requests after missing out on winning the PGA Tour's Signature Event at Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course, with the disappointment etched all over his face as he left the 18th green.

All of that agony was down to Lowry missing out on a first individual PGA Tour title since 2015 and not the money, but it was a costly error in more ways than one.

As that bogey on the final hole dropped Lowry from solo second into a tie alongside Justin Thomas - so instead of winning $2.16m, Lowry instead took home $1.76m, which is still nothing to be too sad about.

Signature Events such as the Truist Championship have huge prize funds to them, with champion Sepp Straka winning a whopping $3.6m first prize.

There was $2.16m on the table for second place and $1.36m for third, so with Lowry and Thomas tied those two amounts were added together and shared between them.

It was still a massive payday for the 2019 Open champion, but one that could have been $400,000 better off just by making one extra putt.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But it was missing out on the trophy, and the manner in which he missed out, that will disappoint Lowry more heading into the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

A bogey at the 16th for Lowry dropped him out of the lead, so he stood on the 18th tee with European Ryder Cup teammate Straka leading by a shot.

A post shared by Golf on CBS (@golfoncbs) A photo posted by on

Straka found the bunker but played a fine escape to find the green, but Lowry was closer and had 20 feet to force a playoff.

However, he hammered his initial effort past the hole and then missed the return, finishing what was otherwise a superb effort in frustraing fashion - especially with the second Major of the season coming up.

Lowry could be seen muttering to himself and grimacing before Straka holed the winning putt, and although he graciously gave the Austran a big hug of congratulations, he was in no mood to discuss the near miss with the media.