'Rahmbo In The Ryder Cup Is An Absolute Animal' But Shane Lowry Torn On Rule Change Row

Shane Lowry says that John Rahm is "an absolute animal" in the Ryder Cup, but is not sure even he warrants the rules being changed in order to make the team.

Rahm is the big talking point for the 2025 European Ryder Cup team, with questions over his eligibility since his switch to LIV Golf.

The Spaniard is looking to play the minimum four DP World Tour tournament he needs to retain his membership - and can now play in the Spanish Open after appealing the fines and suspensions handed out to him.

While it looks like Rahm will now follow the rules, there could still problems ahead depending on how that appeal goes - and the likes of Rory McIlroy have already said the rules should be altered to allow him to play at Bethpage Black.

But Luke Donald insists the rules will not change for anyone - and it's something Lowry tends to agree with, although he acknowledges what a tough situation it is with Rahm being such a key member of the team.

"Do I want Jon Rahm on the Ryder Cup Team? Yes. You know, should he be allowed to break the rules and make the Ryder Cup Team? Should there be exemptions made? I'm not sure. That's not for me to decide," said Lowry.

"But at the end of the day, we want to try to have the 12 best players we can next year in Bethpage and if he's one of them we probably do want him.

"I'm not going to make those decisions. I want to be there on myself. Rahmbo in the Ryder Cup is an absolute animal. I've seen him in two Ryder Cups and he's unbelievable. If there's only one person bigger than the Ryder Cup, I'm not sure. We'll see."

Shane Lowry was a vibrant figure at the 2023 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lowry hopes to return to the Ryder Cup next year and says that making Donald's team is now one of his main targets for the year.

"Bethpage is going to come around quick," Lowry said. "I'd like to, I got off to a great start in the last Ryder Cup race; the first week I won. It would be nice to do the same and I obviously really, really want to be on that team.

"That, for me, is one of the main reasons I practise and get up every morning is to do stuff like that. I would say it's probably the main driving point of my career right now.

"It's going to be hard, hard team to make, and hopefully I can do it and hopefully we can go there and win the trophy."