'It Makes My Blood Boil' - Shane Lowry Incensed By Rory McIlroy's Caddie Criticism
Shane Lowry says criticism of Harry Diamond "makes my blood boil" and insists he's the best caddie for Rory McIlroy
The criticism Rory McIlroy's caddie Harry Diamond received following the US Open was enough to make close friend Shane Lowry's "blood boil".
Such a heart-breaking near miss at Pinehurst No.2 led to all sorts of analysis on how McIlroy let a fifth Major title slip through his fingers - including whether he had the right man on the bag for the job.
McIlroy himself has defended his childhood friend Diamond, with whom he's yet to win a Major but has had plenty of other victories on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and spent plenty of time as World No.1.
Some ex-pros and analysts pointed to Diamond's quiet nature and questioned whether he was a strong enough personality to help McIlroy when it really mattered in Major contention - criticism which has not gone down well with Lowry.
The 2019 Open champion at Portrush is one of McIlroy's closest friends on tour, and he was full of praise for Diamond - saying the criticism of the caddie made him furious.
"It makes my blood boil, to be honest," Lowry told BBC Sport NI. "They don't see how hard Harry works and how good he is for Rory.
"Just because he's not standing in the middle of the tee box like other caddies who want to be seen and heard doesn't mean that his voice isn't heard by Rory.
"When you get to tournaments, he's always there before Rory, he's always walking the course. He works harder than any of the caddies out here."
While there's not much Diamond could have done about the two short putts McIlroy missed down the stretch, a couple of club selections have been pointed to as decisions Diamond should have perhaps talk his man out of.
McIlroy's search for a fifth Major will have lasted a full decade if he doesn't win The Open at Royal Troon this week - and it remains to be seen how he'' react to that late stumble at Pinehurst.
Lowry believes the 35-year-old is still well capable of pocketing another one of golf's biggest prizes though, and believes Diamond is the best man he could have on his bag.
"He's the best caddie for Rory and I'll argue that with anyone who wants to argue it with me," added Lowry.
"It's tough for him. Northern Ireland and Ireland is a small place. I'm sure it's tough for Harry to go home and deal with all that but he'll be alright.
"That'll make the next one they get together all the sweeter."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport.
