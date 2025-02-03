Shane Lowry Makes $600,000 Final Hole Birdie At Pebble Beach
Although Lowry missed out on a victory at Pebble Beach, the 37-year-old made a birdie at the final hole to add $600,000 to his tournament purse winnings
The PGA Tour's Signature Events don't just provide players with an opportunity to claim some serious FedEx and OWGR points, but also the chance to bank sizeable paychecks.
There are eight Signature Events throughout 2025, with one of those being the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and, on Sunday, one of the biggest beneficiaries came in the form of Shane Lowry, who not only managed to get up-and-down from 85-yards to secure solo second, but also add an extra $600,000 on his winnings.
Making a hole-in-one at the iconic par 3 seventh during his first round, Lowry found himself sat in a three-way tie for second spot at 18-under as he played the 72nd hole, with Justin Rose and Lucas Glover sat in the clubhouse at Pebble Beach following five and four under-par rounds of 68 and 67.
Pushing his drive into the right rough, Lowry was forced to lay-up into the fairway and, faced with 85-yards, needed to get up-and-down to claim outright second.
If Lowry made up-and-down he would secure $2.16 million but, if he didn't, he would secure a much more measly $1.51 million. Thankfully, the Irishman is regarded as one of the best wedge players on the planet and, after playing his third to five-feet, he was able to roll in his putt for a closing birdie.
Despite missing out on a share of second, both Rose and Glover can take solace in a share of third place and a $1.16 million payday each.
Finishing two back of his good friend and eventual winner, Rory McIlroy, who fired a stunning six-under 66 to finish at 21-under, Lowry had nothing but praise for his Ryder Cup teammate, who he secured the Zurich Classic of New Orleans title alongside last season.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"To come out here and kind of then go like, kind of go head to head with Rory down the stretch, it's pretty nice," explained Lowry, who missed the cut last week at the Farmers Insurance Open.
"The older I get, the doubts do creep in every year if you still kind of have it at this level when you go out there, but I showed even without my best stuff what I was made of today, I'm pretty proud of myself."
Returning the kind words, champion McIlroy also revealed that he was rooting for his good friend Lowry, stating: "Honestly, like halfway up 18 I was just rooting for Shane to make 4 so he would finish second on his own.
"It was cool to be able to have that and to share that with Harry (caddie) as well. There's a lot of people -- I'm the one that gets to come up here and do this, but there's a lot of people behind me and it's nice to be able to share it with them, too."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
PGA Tour Pro Calls Out Schedule Hypocrisy From Certain Players In Open Letter To Membership
In a wide-ranging letter to PGA Tour members, Charley Hoffman shared his disappointment at a perceived lack of commitment to the US-based circuit
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
I Built Bryson DeChambeau’s US Open-Winning Golf Bag And Entered A Pro Event! Here’s What Happened…
PGA Professional and equipment expert Joe Ferguson let his curiosity get the better of him and entered a pro event playing a full bag of Bryson’s actual clubs… He couldn’t win, could he?
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Calls Out Schedule Hypocrisy From Certain Players In Open Letter To Membership
In a wide-ranging letter to PGA Tour members, Charley Hoffman shared his disappointment at a perceived lack of commitment to the US-based circuit
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
WM Phoenix Open Prize Money Payout 2025
This year's WM Phoenix Open purse has been raised by $400,000 vs 2024's tournament, with the champion taking home over $1.65m
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Shot Of The Year? Cam Davis Pulls Off Stunning Tree Root Escape At Pebble Beach
Having put his second shot into the tree roots at the final hole, Davis produced an outrageous recovery that many claimed is already the shot of the year
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Wraps Up 27th PGA Tour Victory At AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The four-time Major winner beat Shane Lowry by two to claim his first Pebble Beach Pro-Am title and 27th on the PGA Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
'I Think Really Good Venues Are A Big Part Of The Storyline' - Rory McIlroy Singles Out One Aspect For New Look PGA Tour
Sitting in contention at Pebble Beach, McIlroy had nothing but praise for the course, claiming venues like it are far more interesting than 'a run of the mill TPC'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Final Round Tee Times
Sepp Straka leads Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry by one shot going into the final round, with a number of big names also in pursuit of the Ryder Cup star
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Viktor Hovland Withdraws From WM Phoenix Open As DP World Tour Pro Set For First PGA Tour Start Since Earning Card
Viktor Hovland Withdraws From WM Phoenix Open As DP World Tour Pro Set For First PGA Tour Start
By Mike Hall Published
-
Social Media Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Incredible 353-Yard Drive At Pebble Beach
The four-time Major winner took an inventive option when tackling the par-5 14th at Pebble Beach
By Mike Hall Published