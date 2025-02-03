Shane Lowry Makes $600,000 Final Hole Birdie At Pebble Beach

The PGA Tour's Signature Events don't just provide players with an opportunity to claim some serious FedEx and OWGR points, but also the chance to bank sizeable paychecks.

There are eight Signature Events throughout 2025, with one of those being the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and, on Sunday, one of the biggest beneficiaries came in the form of Shane Lowry, who not only managed to get up-and-down from 85-yards to secure solo second, but also add an extra $600,000 on his winnings.

Lowry was paired alongside eventual winner Rory McIlroy during the final round at Pebble Beach

Making a hole-in-one at the iconic par 3 seventh during his first round, Lowry found himself sat in a three-way tie for second spot at 18-under as he played the 72nd hole, with Justin Rose and Lucas Glover sat in the clubhouse at Pebble Beach following five and four under-par rounds of 68 and 67.

Pushing his drive into the right rough, Lowry was forced to lay-up into the fairway and, faced with 85-yards, needed to get up-and-down to claim outright second.

If Lowry made up-and-down he would secure $2.16 million but, if he didn't, he would secure a much more measly $1.51 million. Thankfully, the Irishman is regarded as one of the best wedge players on the planet and, after playing his third to five-feet, he was able to roll in his putt for a closing birdie.

Despite missing out on a share of second, both Rose and Glover can take solace in a share of third place and a $1.16 million payday each.



Finishing two back of his good friend and eventual winner, Rory McIlroy, who fired a stunning six-under 66 to finish at 21-under, Lowry had nothing but praise for his Ryder Cup teammate, who he secured the Zurich Classic of New Orleans title alongside last season.

"To come out here and kind of then go like, kind of go head to head with Rory down the stretch, it's pretty nice," explained Lowry, who missed the cut last week at the Farmers Insurance Open.

"The older I get, the doubts do creep in every year if you still kind of have it at this level when you go out there, but I showed even without my best stuff what I was made of today, I'm pretty proud of myself."

Returning the kind words, champion McIlroy also revealed that he was rooting for his good friend Lowry, stating: "Honestly, like halfway up 18 I was just rooting for Shane to make 4 so he would finish second on his own.

"It was cool to be able to have that and to share that with Harry (caddie) as well. There's a lot of people -- I'm the one that gets to come up here and do this, but there's a lot of people behind me and it's nice to be able to share it with them, too."