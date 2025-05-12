Shane Lowry Declines To Talk To Media After Truist Championship Disappointment
The Irishman made a quick exit after two late bogeys ruined his chances of victory at the Truist Championship
Shane Lowry declined to talk to the media after his disappointing finish to the Truist Championship, where the 54-hole leader bogeyed two of the last three holes to end the week two shots back in a tie for second.
The Irishman was well placed to claim a first solo victory on the PGA Tour since winning The Open in 2019, but he gave his European Ryder Cup teammate Sepp Straka the initiative when he missed a five-foot putt for par on the 16th.
The disappointment was obvious when Lowry three-putted the final hole at Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course, and he had no intention of hanging around to discuss it.
It has become somewhat of a trend for players to skip their post-round interviews in recent times.
Rory McIlroy was quick to leave Pinehurst last year after his heartbreaking finish at the US Open, and Collin Morikawa did the same after missing a great chance to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.
Lowry’s decision to give the media a swerve does not come as a surprise, not when you consider what he had to say at The Masters in April, when he made two late bogeys in the third round.
Afterwards, he was asked for his thoughts on Rory McIlroy, who was on track to finally win the career Grand Slam at Augusta.
“No. No, I'm not going to stand here and talk about Rory for 10 minutes. I'm trying to win the tournament, as well,” he said.
“I know that's what you all want me to talk about, but I've just had a s*** finish, I've got a chance to win the Masters tomorrow, and I'm going to go hit some balls.”
He added: “We talk about Collin Morikawa a few weeks ago. I think we need time. I think I need a half-an-hour now to sit there and gather my thoughts.
“I can't be coming to talk to you guys straightaway. It shouldn't be happening. I don't agree with it.
“Tennis players have to talk to the media, but they have a half-an-hour or hour before they have to do it. I feel like we should have the same thing. That's how I feel.
“I'm probably going to say something stupid. I probably already have said something stupid because I'm pissed off right now. I'm just going to leave, okay?”
At The Players Championship, Morikawa hit back at members of the media who criticized his decision to snub reporters after failing to close out Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The two-time Major champion told reporters he was “just p*****” and “didn't want to talk to anyone”, before adding he didn't “owe anyone anything”.
