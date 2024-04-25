'An Olympic Medal Would Be Like A Dream' - Lowry And McIlroy Target Success In Paris

Shane Lowry says winning an Olympic medal alongside Rory McIlroy is "high on my bucket list" as the two look to claim glory at Paris 2024.

The pair represented Ireland at the last Olympic golf event in Tokyo, which was delayed a year and then held under Covid restrictions.

So the atmosphere at Paris 2024 should be hugely different, and that excites both men, with McIlroy admitting to being taken by the Olympic spirit even in those difficult circumstances last time in Japan.

Former Open champion Lowry and four-time Major winner McIlroy have tasted success in golf's biggest traditional events, but the Olympics is just something a bit different.

Golf only returned to the Olympics in Rio in 2016, initially with some debate as to how high up it would rank in the pecking order, with Majors still obviously the pinnacle of the sport.

But as Lowry explained, once golfers get a taste of being an Olympian, it's very much something they want to try and do again.

"Obviously growing up playing golf, you never dreamed of being an Olympic champion, so when golf came to the Olympics it was kind of a strange feeling to have," Lowry said ahead of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

"But doing the last Olympics with Rory together in Japan, albeit it was a Covid Olympics so it was a little bit different, we both realized what it meant to go out and try and win an Olympic medal for your country.

"I think that's something that excites me and excites both of us to go back to Paris this year and try and do that.

"For me personally, I know to go back to Ireland with an Olympic medal would be like a dream. Yeah, something that is high on my bucket list for this year."

McIlroy agreed, adding why he felt the Olympic spirit was something special - after coming close to winning a medal in Japan.

"I was in a seven-way playoff in Tokyo for a bronze medal, and I've never tried so hard to finish third in my life," said McIlroy.

“Yeah, look, we didn't grow up dreaming of winning an Olympic medal because that just wasn't something that was on our radar.

“Major championships have always been what has been the greatest achievement in the game of golf, but once you're there and you get into that Olympic spirit, it really sort of - I don't know, something happens inside of you, and you really get a sense for what it means to so many people.

“As Shane said, even to just be able to call yourself an Olympian, but then if you were able to win a medal, that would be incredibly special.”