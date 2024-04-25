'An Olympic Medal Would Be Like A Dream' - Lowry And McIlroy Target Success In Paris
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are ready to get back into the Olympic spirit later this year as they look to win a medal at the Paris 2024 golf tournament
Shane Lowry says winning an Olympic medal alongside Rory McIlroy is "high on my bucket list" as the two look to claim glory at Paris 2024.
The pair represented Ireland at the last Olympic golf event in Tokyo, which was delayed a year and then held under Covid restrictions.
So the atmosphere at Paris 2024 should be hugely different, and that excites both men, with McIlroy admitting to being taken by the Olympic spirit even in those difficult circumstances last time in Japan.
Former Open champion Lowry and four-time Major winner McIlroy have tasted success in golf's biggest traditional events, but the Olympics is just something a bit different.
Golf only returned to the Olympics in Rio in 2016, initially with some debate as to how high up it would rank in the pecking order, with Majors still obviously the pinnacle of the sport.
But as Lowry explained, once golfers get a taste of being an Olympian, it's very much something they want to try and do again.
"Obviously growing up playing golf, you never dreamed of being an Olympic champion, so when golf came to the Olympics it was kind of a strange feeling to have," Lowry said ahead of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"But doing the last Olympics with Rory together in Japan, albeit it was a Covid Olympics so it was a little bit different, we both realized what it meant to go out and try and win an Olympic medal for your country.
"I think that's something that excites me and excites both of us to go back to Paris this year and try and do that.
"For me personally, I know to go back to Ireland with an Olympic medal would be like a dream. Yeah, something that is high on my bucket list for this year."
McIlroy agreed, adding why he felt the Olympic spirit was something special - after coming close to winning a medal in Japan.
"I was in a seven-way playoff in Tokyo for a bronze medal, and I've never tried so hard to finish third in my life," said McIlroy.
“Yeah, look, we didn't grow up dreaming of winning an Olympic medal because that just wasn't something that was on our radar.
“Major championships have always been what has been the greatest achievement in the game of golf, but once you're there and you get into that Olympic spirit, it really sort of - I don't know, something happens inside of you, and you really get a sense for what it means to so many people.
“As Shane said, even to just be able to call yourself an Olympian, but then if you were able to win a medal, that would be incredibly special.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
‘I Think I Can Be Helpful’ – Rory McIlroy Opens Up On Potential Return To PGA Tour Policy Board
The four-time Major winner resigned from the board six months ago, but with the game still fractured, he could be about to return
By Mike Hall Published
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy plays alongside Shane Lowry in the team event, while a host of other big names are in the field too
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Would Welcome It Wholeheartedly' - New DP World Tour Chief 'Delighted' To See Prospective Return Of Rory McIlroy To PGA Tour Board
DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings is looking forward to seeing European representation on the PGA Tour board once again as McIlroy returns to a role he left only late last year
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout 2024
Nick Hardy and Davis Riley defend their title at the team event as Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry also play
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Set To Make Shock Return To PGA Tour Policy Board - Report
The World No.2 could be returning to the PGA Tour policy board as a player director once again after stepping down from the role last November
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Has A Unique Team Format - Here's How It Works
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans has a unique format, but how does the PGA Tour’s only team event work?
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Determined' Rory McIlroy Enjoying The Challenge Of Finding His Best Form Again
Despite another Masters disappointment, Rory McIlroy says he's enjoying the challenge of trying to find his best form again
By Paul Higham Published
-
RBC Heritage Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Some of the world's best players are competing at Harbour Town, with Rory McIlroy paired with Ludvig Aberg
By Mike Hall Published