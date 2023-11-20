Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2023
Cameron Smith defends his title as the new DP World Tour season begins
Days after an inspired Nicolai Hojgaard claimed the DP World Tour Championship title, the 2024 schedule begins with two events – the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and Joburg Open in South Africa.
The former takes place at Royal Queensland Golf Club and is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia, with 3,000 Race to Dubai points available as the challenge to reach next year’s season closer at Dubai’s Earth Course begins.
Last year, a purse of AUD $2m was available (approximately £1.05m or $1.31m), as Cameron Smith delighted the home fans to claim a winner’s cheque of AUS $340,000, and the LIV Golf player is back in his homeland for the chance to compete for an identical sum this year.
That will be the first prize money awarded of a record $148.5m for the 2024 season. The season will be separated into three phases, beginning with The Global Swings phase. That is in five sections, starting with the Opening Swing, which features six tournaments in Australia and Africa.
As well as the prize money for individual tournaments, there’s a $200,000 bonus to the winner of each of the five swings, while there’s another $1m to be shared between the 10 leading players at the conclusion of the phase.
For now, players will be focused on the task at hand, namely getting their hands on a trophy and the AUD $340,000 prize money payout. The runner-up will earn AUD $220,000.
Below is the prize money payout for the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.
Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$340,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$126,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20.800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$14,800
|36th
|$14,200
|37th
|$13,800
|38th
|$13,400
|39th
|$13,000
|40th
|$12,600
|41st
|$12,200
|42nd
|$11,800
|43rd
|$11,400
|44th
|$11,000
|45th
|$10,600
|46th
|$10,200
|47th
|$9,800
|48th
|$9,400
|49th
|$9,000
|50th
|$8,600
|51st
|$8,200
|52nd
|$7,800
|53rd
|$7,400
|54th
|$7,000
|55th
|$6,800
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,400
|58th
|$6,200
|59th
|$6,000
|60th
|$5.800
|61st
|$5,600
|62nd
|$5,400
|63rd
|$5,200
|64th
|$5,000
|65th
|$4,800
|66th
|$4,600
|67th
|$4,400
|68th
|$4,200
|69th
|$4,000
|70th
|$3,800
Who Are The Star Names In The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship?
The player to beat is Cameron Smith. The 2022 Open champion moved to a career-high World No.2 following that win at St Andrews and would have likely enjoyed a spell at the summit by now if not for his move to LIV Golf.
The Australian has had a successful season on the circuit, with two wins to finish runner-up in the individual standings behind Talor Gooch. In 2022, he claimed a hat-trick of Fortinet Australian PGA Championship titles with a three-shot win over Jason Scrivener. Can he make it four here?
Smith’s LIV Golf Ripper GC teammates Jediah Morgan and Marc Leishman also play while another high-profile Australian in the field is World No.44 Cameron Davis.
Another local hero participating is Adam Scott, who has had a stint as World No.1 and has won the event twice. He is looking for his first win since the 2020 Genesis Invitational.
Other big names include Adrian Meronk, Robert MacIntyre, Min Woo Lee and Ryo Hisatsune, who were among 10 DP World Tour players to earn a PGA Tour card for their efforts in the previous season.
Alex Fitzpatrick, who finished T17 at the 2023 Open, two-time DP World Tour winner Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello, who has four wins on the Tour, and LIV Golf players Mito Pereira and Joaquin Niemann also appear.
Who Won The 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship?
Cameron Smith eased to a three-shot win over Jason Scrivener at the 2022 event. That was his third victory in the tournament after previous wins in 2017 and 2018. The LIV Golf player, who won twice on the circuit in 2023, is tipped to make that four wins here.
Where Is The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Being Held?
The tournament is being held at Royal Queensland Golf Club. As well as hosting the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship for the fourth time in 2023, it has also been the venue for the Australian Open three times.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Why The Proposed LPGA/LET Merger Is Surely A No-Brainer
Ahead of a vote to merge the leading women's golf tours, we believe approval is the best possible outcome
By Alison Root Published
-
What Is Tiger Woods’ Longest Drive?
Tiger Woods once hit a drive nearly 500 yards off the tee - but there should be an asterisk next to that number
By Michael Weston Published
-
'The Penalty For Missing A Driver Isn’t High Enough' - Scott On Distance Debate
Adam Scott would like to see the size of the driver head reduced before the governing bodies look at any rollback of the golf ball
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Genesis Scottish Open Live Stream: How To Watch The Action From North Berwick
Rory McIlroy leads by a shot but 16 golfers are within five strokes of the lead
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
Scottie Scheffler Says Lack Of Clarity Over PGA Tour/PIF Deal 'A Bit Worrisome'
World No.1 Scheffler has spoken out over his frustrations and concerns about the proposed link up between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund
By James Nursey Published
-
Cameron Smith Hoping To 'Tidy Up' Driving Ahead Of Open Championship Defence
The Aussie wants to work on his driving before the 151st Open despite winning LIV Golf London
By James Nursey Published
-
Genesis Scottish Open Prize Money, Payout And Field 2023
Xander Schauffele defends his title with the tournament giving players a chance for some final preparation before The Open
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Cameron Smith Secures Second LIV Golf Title At Centurion
The Australian carded a three-under final round to claim a one shot win, just a fortnight out from The Open Championship
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Many LIV Golfers Have Qualified For The 151st Open At Royal Liverpool?
There are 16 players from the LIV Golf League that will play in the Open Championship at Hoylake including defending champion Cameron Smith
By Paul Higham Published
-
Cameron Smith Says Open Win 'A Little Bit Overshadowed' By LIV Talk
Cameron Smith says it was frustrating being quizzed about LIV Golf immediately after winning the Open, saying it overshadowed his achievement at St Andrews
By Paul Higham Published