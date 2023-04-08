What Is Adam Scott's Net Worth?

Adam Scott (opens in new tab) is one of the most well-known and successful golfers in the game and has been for a number of years now since he burst onto the scene in the early 2000's. But how much is he worth? Well numbers and estimates vary but it has been reported as around the $60 million mark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of $60 million, Adam Scott has made more than that in official PGA Tour earnings, since joining in 2003 and playing in 375+ events.

His best season on the PGA Tour came in 2015/16 in which he won twice, has two runner-ups and nine top-10's. In total he has had 14 PGA Tour wins along with 11 DP World Tour wins as well.

A few notable victories include the 2013 Barclays (now called FedEx St Jude), in which he won $1,440,000, and then he won the same amount for his sole Major win, at the 2013 Masters. Interestingly his career is a good illustration of how much money has gone up in the game of golf. He has won the Genesis Invitational twice, back in 2005 when it was called the Nissan Open, and then in 2020. The former victory earned him $864,000 and the latter $1,674,000.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scott has had a variety of sponsors throughout his career. He used to have an equipment contract with Titleist and this lasted for many many years, but we believe he is no longer a staffer for the brand. As such Scott's WITB (opens in new tab) includes several different brands right now including TaylorMade, Miura, Mizuno and L.A.B. Golf. He does still have a shoe partnership with FootJoy, and he also wears the brands gloves too.

Scott then wears Uniqlo clothing and has done for a number of years. In fact he signed with the Japanese brand a week before Scotts triumph at the 2013 Masters. Scott also used to have sponsorships with Mercedes and Rolex but we believe this is no longer the case.

For more content on the Australian, learn about his wife Marie Kojzar (opens in new tab), or his caddie situation (opens in new tab) as well.