Memorial Tournament Odds and Betting Preview

The 2023 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is set to get underway at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Patrick Cantlay will try to secure his third outright win at the Memorial Tournament in the past five years. He’s currently 10/1 to pull off the win, which would be his first of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. Of course, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked golfers in the world, sit atop the outright betting leaderboard.

It’s a newly Designated event, which means the 120 golfers in the field are among the best on the Tour. We get action from all of the top performers, plus a ton of value on quality players that are flying under the radar based on current form or historical performances at Muirfield. Jack Nicklaus designed this course in his hometown of Dublin, Ohio, and he’s made continuous tweaks to it over the decades since its inception on the PGA Tour in 1976.

Precision will continue to be the way to stay atop the leaderboard at this course, as the doglegged fairways, fast-paced Bentgrass greens, and various hazards will challenge all phases of a player’s game. It will be worth it, with an elevated purse worth $20 million with $3.6 million reserved for the outright winner, plus 550 FedExCup points that will be crucial down the stretch with only a dozen events remaining before the FedExCup playoffs invite the top 70-ranked players on the PGA Tour later this summer.

Before we get into our picks for the Memorial Tournament, make sure to take a moment to check out these awesome sports betting offers for this week. We have teamed up with OddsChecker to ensure that you turn $6 into $400 worth of guaranteed bonuses, or you can use one of the HUGE first bet offers to wager with more confidence on your 2023 Memorial Tournament selections this week.

Memorial Tournament Betting Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +600 Jon Rahm +700 Patrick Cantlay +1000 Xander Schauffele +1200 Rory McIlroy +1400 Viktor Hovland +2000 Collin Morikawa +2200 Tyrrell Hatton +2500 Jason Day +2800 Justin Thomas +3000 Jordan Spieth +3500 Matt Fitzpatrick +3500 Rickie Fowler +3500 Sungjae Im +3500 Hideki Matsuyama +3500 Cameron Young +3500 Sam Burns +4500 Russell Henley +5000 Adam Scott +5500 Shane Lowry +5500 Wyndham Clark +6000 Si Woo Kim +6000 Tom Kim +6000 Sahith Theegala +6000

2023 Memorial Tournament Betting Preview

Previous Winners

2022 - Billy Horschel (-13)

2021 - Patrick Cantlay (-13)

2020 - Jon Rahm (-9)

2019 - Patrick Cantlay (-19)

2018 - Bryson DeChambeau

Relevant Betting Stats

Strokes Gained Tee-to-Green

Strokes Gained Off-the-Tee

Driving Accuracy percentage

Scrambling

Sand save percentage

Course Layout

Muirfield Village Golf Club is a par 72 that tips over 7,500 yards. Designed by Jack Nicklaus and Desmond Muirhead and opened nearly 50 years ago, this course has undergone several restoration efforts to implement a modern feel on a track that was inspired and named after Nicklaus' Open Championship win several decades ago. The greens are now fully Bentgrass, removing the old Poa Annua mixture, while several tee boxes have been adjusted with moves closer and further from certain holes. The final five holes on the back nine at Muirfield will be the toughest test, with what’s known as the hardest hole saved for last on the par 4 18th.

There are four par 5s this week, creating more birdie and eagle opportunities, while the greens are roughly 5,000 square feet in regulation, putting them on the smaller side of average on the PGA Tour. The rough is nearly four inches in some spots, while water hazards, including a few creeks, rear up along and across certain fairways. High temperatures should keep the Bentgrass moving quickly, while the fairways will need to be hit to avoid deep rough that could create havoc on approach shots. Ultimately, precision off the tee and approaching the green will be paramount to success. Unless of course, players can navigate the high-velocity Bentgrass with their putter.

Top Players To Bet For Outright Memorial Tournament Winner

Patrick Cantlay (+1000) (Bet $100 to collect $1,100) Get the best Patrick Cantlay odds at FanDuel

It might be a bit too obvious, but taking Patrick Cantlay’s outright odds at 10/1 feels like a steal, especially since he’s won twice in the past four events at Muirfield Village. The Californian is still seeking his first outright win of the season, but he’s collected seven T10 finishes, including a T9 at the second major during the PGA Championship. There are numerous metrics backing Cantlay this week, whether he’s ranked fourth in total strokes gained, seventh tee-to-green, first in total driving, and finding greens in regulation at over a 70 percent clip. Confidently back Cantlay’s precise irons and accurate putting into getting him his third win at The Memorial Tournament since 2019.

Jason Day (+2800) (Bet $100 to collect $2,900) Go to FanDuel for the best Jason Day odds

Jason Day hasn’t won at The Memorial Tournament, but he came close in 2020, drawing a T4 finish here in July 2020. The 35-year-old Aussie just ended his five-year win drought at the AT&T Byron Nelson, so expect his confidence and game to be fully dialed in and rolling at one of the most difficult par 72 courses that he’ll face this season. Day is ranked 13th in strokes gained putting, 16th in total driving, and second in scrambling, and averages 4.36 birdies per round, which is seventh-best on the PGA Tour. At 28/1, we’re getting fantastic value betting on Day to collect his 14th career win, his second outright of the year, and first at Muirfield Village.

Sahith Theegala (+6000) (Bet $100 to collect $6,100) FanDuel has the best Sahith Theegala odds

Sahith Theegala is due for his first outright win on the PGA Tour. He’s earned seven T10 finishes this season and secured a T5 finish at Muirfield Village in 2022. The Californian has slipped outside the top 50 in his last two events played, including the second major of the season at the PGA Championship, which is why Theegala is such an immense value at 60/1 entering this Designated event. His metrics aren’t as eye-popping as other players. Still, Theegala had a lot of success at The Memorial Tournament in his debut last year and should rebound nicely, so don’t hesitate to sprinkle on his longshot 60/1 odds for his first career win on the PGA Tour.