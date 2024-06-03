US Open Qualifying Live Scoring And Latest Updates: Adam Scott Looks To Extend Long Major Streak

Refresh

ALL OVER IN CANADA! There won't be a playoff at the one Canadian venue, Cherry Hill Club, with the seven to make the cut confirmed. Making their way to next week's Major will be Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson, Rico Hoey, Davis Thompson, Greyson Sigg, Aaron Rai and amateur Ashton McCulloch. Matt Wallace and Keith Mitchell missed out by one. Here's how the final leaderboard looks Mark Hubbard is one of seven to qualify in Canada (Image credit: Getty Images)

ALL SIX QUALIFIERS CONFIRMED AT OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY GOLF CLUB The action has drawn to a close at Ohio State University Golf Club, and with it we have confirmation that joining Justin Lower and Seamus Power at the US Open will be Brendon Todd, amateur Gunnar Broin, Chris Naegel and Otto Black. The four got over the line by one, with two-time PGA Tour winner Luke List one of two to just miss out.

AGONY FOR LIV GOLFERS IN MARYLAND! Multiple LIV golfers were vying for places at the US Open via the Woodmont Country Club qualifier, but Lucas Herbert, Kieran Vincent, Marc Leishman and Sebastian Munoz have all narrowly missed out, leaving Tim Wilding, Isaiah Salinda and amateur Wells Williams to qualify. Marc Leishman was one of several LIV Golf stars to miss the cut in Maryland (Image credit: Getty Images)

POWER LEARNS HIS FATE! Seamus Power joined Justin Lower at the tournament after tying the lead with him at Ohio State University Golf Club. As soon as he birdied his final hole, he checked online to ensure he really was heading to the Major... Seamus Power birdied his final hole to get to -10 (T1) at the Columbus qualifier. He immediately looked at leaderboard after his round and learned he will be playing at next week's @USOpenGolf. pic.twitter.com/UAcZQOsNJoJune 3, 2024

JUSTIN LOWER TO MAKE MAIDEN MAJOR APPEARANCE! Justin Lower has yet to play in a Major, but that will all change in 10 days after he booked his place at the US Open after finishing top of the leaderboard at Ohio State University Golf Club. He'll be joined by PGA Tour winner Seamus Power, with four others - Brendon Todd, amateur Gunnar Broin, Chris Naegel and Otto Black - awaiting for the final few players to finish for confirmation they'll be joining them. Justin Lower will make his maiden Major appearance (Image credit: Getty Images)

THE WAITING GAME FOR ADAM SCOTT After a shaky few holes, Adam Scott finished on -7 to head to the clubhouse one above the cut line in T3. With players still to finish their rounds at Springfield Country Club, but will it be enough, or is he heading for a nerve-jangling playoff as he looks to extend his run of successive appearances at Majors to 92? We'll know within the hour. Adam Scott has finished 36 holes, but will he need to play more? (Image credit: Getty Images)

2012 US OPEN CHAMPION SIMPSON BOOKS HIS SPOT Webb Simpson has been battling for one of seven spots at Duke University Golf Club in North Carolina, and he's booked his place at Pinehurst No.2 thanks to rounds of 67 and 69. He finished T4 at Durham, and joins Chesson Hadley, Sam Bennett, Brian Campbell and Frank Capan III of the players to make it from the qualifier so far. "This was special for me because I love Pinehurst. I love No. 2. I really wanted to be here. I was able to get it done today, barely!"2012 champion @WebbSimpson1 is set to make his 13th consecutive U.S. Open start. pic.twitter.com/yUdPDfcWEEJune 3, 2024

HOPE FOR HIGGS Harry Higgs was looking for a birdie to give himself a chance of a playoff at Duke University Golf Club and he held his nerve to keep his hopes alive. The American finished T4 at the 2022 PGA Championship but he's yet to appear at the US Open. He is currently in a seven-way tie for the final spot! BIG RIG HIGGS. 😤Harry Higgs birdie for a potential playoff spot in Durham!📺: Golf's Longest Day on GC & @peacock pic.twitter.com/ripPSsdP5FJune 3, 2024

JOY FOR JIM HERMAN A four-for-one playoff involving Raul Pereda, Jim Herman, Peter Bradbeer and Michael Miller at Canoe Brook Country Club eventually saw Herman make it to the Major after he birdied the final playoff hole. The three-time PGA Tour-winning veteran will make his first US Open appearance since 2020. He joins Benjamin James, Max Greyserman and Andrew Svoboda at Pinehurst No.2.

AGONY AT THE LAST FOR PGA TOUR WINNER There was joy for Chris Gotterup in May when he won his maiden PGA Tour title at the Myrtle Beach Classic, but there was no repeat of that at Canoe Brook Country Club, where he missed the cut by one - and it was a three-putt at the last that did for him! Ouch. Tough finish for Gotterup. Was greenside on the par-five last in two. Didn’t hit a great bunker shot (it did look like a tough shot) and then three-putted to miss the US Open. pic.twitter.com/xCvWdHkXxhJune 3, 2024

AMATEURS THRIVING IN FLORIDA Staying at The Bear's Club, it had a particularly stacked field, with the likes of Daniel Berger, Matt Kuchar, Dean Burmester and Joaquin Niemann all near the top of the leaderboard looking to claim one of the five places. It's been a good day for amateurs there too, though, with three - Luke Clanton, Brendan Valdes and Thomas Ponder - all above the cut line with a playoff looking highly likely.

'THE FIRST TIME I'VE WALKED 36 HOLES IN THREE YEARS' Daniel Berger has struggled in recent years with back injuries, but he looks to have put those issues behind him and is on the cusp of a Pinehurst No.2 place after heading back to the clubhouse top of the leaderboard at The Bear's Club in Florida. Afterwards, he explained to the Golf Channel what his mammoth day had meant to him, and said it had been "the first time I've walked 36 holes in three years." Daniel Berger is positioned to return to the @USOpenGolf after shooting 6-under (65-73) over 36 holes at The Bear's Club.📺: Golf's Longest Day on GC & @peacock pic.twitter.com/Dy0ZtMgmO0June 3, 2024

NERVY FINISH FOR SCOTT It had been looking like a 92nd consecutive Major appearance for Adam Scott, but the former World No.1 has been slipping down the leaderboard as his marathon day (which comes immediately after appearing at the RBC Canadian Open) begins to wrap up. He's currently T3 with two others and only two left to play at Springfield - and just four spots available. See live scoring from Springfield Country Club Can Adam Scott keep his Major run going? (Image credit: Getty Images)

PLAYOFF ON THE WAY FOR NEW JERSEY QUALIFIER For the Canoe Brook Country Club qualifier in New Jersey, only a few are still left to finish. However, four players - Raul Pereda, Jim Herman, Peter Bradbeer and Michael Miller - are heading for a playoff. One player who doesn't need to worry about that is amateur Benjamin James, whose rounds of 67 and 64 have seen him home at the top of the leaderboard with Max Greyserman. We’ve got a 4-for-1 playoff for the last qualifying spot at Canoe Brook!@usopengolf | #USOpen | @USGA pic.twitter.com/Pnuli6Zg2QJune 3, 2024

THE SCIENCE OF SUCCESS? A fascinating story is developing at Pronghorn Resort in Oregon as amateur Colin Prater is leading the way. The golf coach and science teacher is closing in on an improbable appearance at Pinehurst No.2, although there's a way to go yet - he still has 14 holes to play. See live scoring from Pronghorn Resort Why I love the U.S. Open Q'sColin Prater is a Science Teacher and a golf coach. The 29-year-old somehow also finds time to play some damn good golf. Has won multiple major Am events in Colorado, made it to the US Am in 2023And now 18 holes from the U.S OpenA Science TeacherJune 3, 2024

AUSTRALIANS LEADING THE WAY IN OHIO Adam Scott had the outright lead not too long ago at Springfield, but he's now been joined at the top of the leaderboard by fellow Australian Cam Davis. The pair are on -8 chasing just four places. See Springfield Country Club live scoring Cam Davis is level with Adam Scott at the top of the leaderboard at Springfield Country Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

WORK TO DO FOR MCDOWELL LIV golfer Graeme McDowell won the Major in 2010, but he has some work to do if he's to qualify 14 years on. The Smash GC player is currently even with three to play at The Bear's Club. That leaves him three shy of the projected cut line. It increasingly looks like a case of close, but not close enough for Graeme McDowell (Image credit: Getty Images)

LOOKING GOOD FOR MATT KUCHAR Matt Kuchar finished T6 at the US Open in 2010, and he's looking for another shot at a maiden Major title. He's part of a strong field at The Bear’s Club in Florida, and he's currently in one of five available qualifying places. He's -6 with seven to play, level with Daniel Berger at the top of the leaderboard, who's back at the clubhouse. Is Matt Kuchar playing his way to Pinehurst No.2? (Image credit: Getty Images)

MUNOZ ON THE MOVE? Sebastian Munoz is another LIV Golf player hoping to qualify. The Colombian's best finish at the Major came with a T14 at the 2022 edition. To be in with a chance of bettering that in 2024, he needs to take one of three spots at Woodmont Country Club. With three holes to play he's currently three adrift at -4 and will be looking to rally with a strong finish to have a chance. Can Sebastian Munoz book his place with a late rally? (Image credit: Getty Images)

HERBERT IN THE MIX Another LIV golfer vying for a place at the US Open is Lucas Herbert. The Ripper GC player is going along nicely enough at Woodmont Country Club in Maryland, and is currently two shots adrift with seven to play. Lucas Herbert is one of several LIV Golf players trying to qualify (Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA TOUR PROS GOING WELL IN OHIO Justin Lower, Brendon Todd and Seamus Power are all looking good for qualification at Ohio State University Golf Club. There are five spots available there, and they are currently occupying the top three. See Ohio State University Golf Club live scoring

15-YEAR-OLD NEEDS SOMETHING SPECIAL Miles Russell is competing at Duke University Golf Club for one of seven spots, but he has some work to do with just a couple of holes to play - he's three off the cut line, although his hopes were lifted by a birdie on the 15th. Get in there! 15-year-old Miles Russell is now just 2 off the number at Duke University Golf Club after this birdie from the bunker.Scores: https://t.co/NNx1XdlYTo pic.twitter.com/lwmMtQErXNJune 3, 2024

TOUCH AND GO FOR THE 2012 US OPEN CHAMPION Webb Simpson won the Major 11 years ago, but his hopes of making it to Pinehurst No.2 rest with the next hour or two. He's playing at Duke University Golf Club in North Carolina, and is -2, just one beneath the cut line heading deep into his second round. Former champion Webb Simpson faces a fight to qualify (Image credit: Getty Images)

MORE LIV GOLF HOPE At Woodmont Country Club in Maryland, there is more LIV Golf interest, with Marc Leishman and Kieran Vincent in the hunt for two of three spots. They're both currently two behind the cut line. See live scoring from Woodmont Country Club

A GAMBLE THAT HASN'T PAID OFF FOR LAMPRECHT Christo Lamprecht had already secured his place thanks to a win at the 2023 Amateur Championship, but he gave up the exemption by turning pro, which left him needing to go through final qualifying. It hasn't worked out. He's 10 shots adrift at The Golf Club of Georgia and almost certainly missing out on a maiden US Open start. Christo Lamprecht seems certain to miss out despite having secured a place before turning pro (Image credit: Getty Images)

CAN ERIK VAN ROOYEN'S CADDIE REACH THE MAJOR? Erik van Rooyen's caddie Alex Gaugert would be one of the least likely qualifiers, but he's giving it a good go. He's one behind the projected cut line in the sole Canada event today at six under with just a few holes left to play. See live scoring from the Cherry Hill Club

STRUGGLES FOR LIV GOLFERS The likes of David Puig may be fighting hard to make it to Pinehurst No.2, but it's not proving as productive a day for some LIV golfers. Branden Grace and Peter Uihlein have both had enough and withdrawn, while it's touch and go for Harold Varner III, who is currently three shots adrift of the cut line in North Carolina. Harold Varner III faces a battle to qualify (Image credit: Getty Images)

2023 MASTERS LOW AMATEUR SAM BENNETT LOOKING GOOD Sam Bennett won plenty of fans at the 2023 Masters with a T16 to win the Silver Cup. He followed that up with a T43 at the US Open, and he's looking good to make it again. He's T6 in North Carolina with seven places available. Is 2023 Masters low amateur Sam Bennett heading to the US Open? (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV GOLF'S DAVID PUIG MAKING HEADWAY There are four places up for grabs at California's Lake Merced Golf Club, and David Puig is going well on four-under in a tie for fifth.

BIG NAME LIV GOLFERS GOING WELL Also at the Bear's Club, Dean Burmester (-4) and Joaquin Niemann (-2) are looking like they'll have great chances to qualify. See live scoring from the Bear's Club Niemann leads the LIV Golf standings this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

DANIEL BERGER LEADING IN FLORIDA The former World No.12 has had huge injury problems in recent years but he could be on for his first Major in two years. He's leading at the Bear's Club in Florida, one clear of Matt Kuchar. Five players are progressing there - the course where Rory McIlroy practises and also lives.

ADAM SCOTT LEADING The Australian's streak of 91 Majors is in doubt - but he is currently on his way to Pinehurst No.2. Scott is eight-under after 26 holes in Springfield, Ohio and currently two clear. There are four spots up for grabs. It's Golf's Longest Day, and Adam Scott is seeking his 92nd consecutive major championship appearance. 📺 : Golf Channel and Peacock pic.twitter.com/r6XHclcCbyJune 3, 2024