Adam Scott And Sergio Garcia Get Last-Gasp US Open Spots To Keep Remarkable Major Runs Going

After a nervy wait, Adam Scott managed to squeeze into the US Open field after all - meaning he'll keep his remarkable streak of consecutive Major appearances going.

Sergio Garcia was also left with a nervous wait after missing out on qualifying in a playoff, but he also made the final field to extend his own run of consecutive US Opens to 25.

Robert MacIntyre's place was officially confirmed as part of the final six players being named - with amateur Brendan Valdes, Otto Black and Maxwell Moldovan completing the 156-man field.

Scott agonisingly missed out on qualifying for the US Open at Pinehurst after losing a sudden death playoff against fellow Australian Cam Davis in Ohio, meaning he was in big danger of missing his first Major in 23 years.

However, despite slipping to 61 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) Scott has made the US Open field due to the USGA taking Grayson Murray out of the list after his tragic death.

Although he would have wanted to get in by other less tragic means, Scott is in, and he's already arrived at Pinehurst to prepare for his 92nd consecutive Major appearance.

It's an incredible achievement and keeps Scott on track to join Jack Nicklaus as the only two players ever to play in 100 consecutive men's Major championships.

It's hard to see anybody catching Nicklaus' record of featuring in 146 straight Majors, but Scott can now continue his bid to join the great man in the 100 club - as barring injury he's guaranteed to get another three under his belt.

After Pinehurst, Scott has already qualified to play in The Open at Troon and can play every year at The Masters as a past champion, so he'll get to 94 before he has to then worry about next year's PGA Championship at number 95.

The memorable run began at the 2001 Open at Royal Lytham, won by David Duval, with the last Major played without Scott in the field being the 2001 US Open just a month earlier at Southern Hills.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's by far the longest active streak and just to show how impressive Scott's run is - the next best current streak is held by Jordan Spieth with just 44 consecutive Major appearances.

But it's becoming harder for Scott to continue this run unless his game improves - as he was so close to missing out on Pinehurst this year.

Scott has only had to go through qualifying once before for a Major, successfully bagging a spot via that route for the 2018 US Open - with the former World No.1 always being high enough up in the OWGR to get in.

Defeat by Davis this year though left the 43-year-old sweating as an alternate but also perched right on the bubble at No.60 in the OWGR.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not playing at The Memorial meant he could not improve his ranking position, but by only dropping down to 61 that meant that with the USGA sadly having to remove Murray from the field list, Scott was the next man in.

Garcia, meanwhile, was just edged out himself in qualifying, but as a first alternate from his Dallas qualifier he was one of four added in to complete the field once all the exemptions were taken up.

The 44-year-od Spaniard will move to 10th on the all-time list of consecutive US Open appearances with his 25th straight showing at Pinehurst - as he managed to come through qualifying to play in LA last year.

And as a positive omen, Garcia's best US Open finish came at this week's venue Pinehurst No.2 back in 2005.