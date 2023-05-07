Adam Scott Hits 35-Yard Drive At Wells Fargo Championship

The closing hole at Quail Hollow is one of the toughest on the PGA Tour circuit and, on Saturday afternoon, Adam Scott found that out with his tee shot at the 18th going just 35-yards.

Now, Scott is arguably one of the bigger hitters in the game, with the Aussie ranking 45th on the PGA Tour in driving distance, averaging 305.2 yards off the tee. However, as he played the last, his tee shot clattered into the trees directly in front of him and, via the shot tracking app on the PGA Tour website, it was worked out that his drive went 35-yards.

Scott's last victory on the PGA Tour came at the 2020 Genesis Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can watch the video here (opens in new tab) but, if you want a description of the tee shot from the man himself then Scott simply stated: "Yeah, I tried to cut one off the creek, and I pulled it, and it hit the tree right off the tee and just dropped in front of the tee box. It's a long par 4 that way."

Following the tee shot, Scott still had over 400-yards to the flag and, after still not finding the green with his third shot, he eventually made an up-and-down for bogey which, in the end, wasn't so bad!

Despite the tee shot, he will start round four in a share of third place with Tyrrell Hatton, five shots back of third round leader Wyndham Clark. "I feel like last year I really worked hard to kind of climb myself back into a good spot, and this year has been slow to get going, calendar year-wise certainly," Scott said following his third round.

Scott holds just one top 25 in eight starts in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"This is the best performance for three days of a tournament so far, so I'm looking for a really good back half of this season. It's been hard not to be frustrated because there isn't one thing that I can really put my finger on why I'm not getting better results."

He then went on to add a harsh reality of life on the PGA Tour, with the former Major winner claiming that: "I play okay every week and okay kind of sucks on the PGA Tour, so I'm nowhere with anything. This business is all about results, so that's what I'm looking for tomorrow."