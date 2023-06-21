Adam Scott Admits Feeling ‘Left In The Dark’ Over Golf’s Merger

Adam Scott is one of the PGA Tour’s most senior players and is chairman of the Player Advisory Council. However, even with that status, he has admitted that he feels “in the dark” about details surrounding the Tour’s merger with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The Australian is preparing to play in this week’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, but before that, a player meeting was held where the deal that shocked the golf world was the subject of discussion.

That followed a similar meeting immediately after the announcement, which was held before the RBC Canadian Open earlier in the month. On that occasion, there were reportedly calls for PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to resign. However, this time, Scott admitted it had been a less volatile affair.

He said: “I think the player meeting went well last night from where the player meeting was two weeks ago. I think some of the emotions have cooled.”

Still, he admitted that there could be some way to go before clarity on the future direction of the elite game is forthcoming. He continued: “There are still lots of questions to be answered because we really only have this framework that was announced. So although that seems fairly simple, I think the deal sounds quite complex and this could take a long time.”

When LIV Golf, which is financed by the PIF, was recruiting players from the PGA Tour, Scott appeared reluctant to dismiss the possibility of moving to the big-money circuit. Even as far back as September, he said it was not “pure evil.” However, his appointment to the PAC in January closed the door on the likelihood of him joining.

Nevertheless, the Australian admits his decision to remain on the PGA Tour has left him plenty to process with the likelihood of LIV Golf players who want to return to the Tour being allowed to: “I'm caught up emotionally because I stayed on the PGA Tour and this looks… and it was put to us that if we left we were never coming back, and it seems there is going to be pathways back,” explained Scott.

“You know, eventually we'll find out if that's the best for the game and how we feel. So I have some emotions about that, but kind of time often plays a big part in these things so see how it advances.”

Scott then admitted he felt “left in the dark” on the plans and revealed plenty of players still need questions answering. He said: “Some emotions are stirred up, and I think you can't help but feel - you can't help but feel left in the dark even though I don't expect to run the PGA Tour and them to run everything by me.

“It was just sooner than maybe anybody thought. That's all. I think, yeah, things have calmed down and things were more calm in the meeting yesterday. Guys still have tons of questions. Hopefully they're answered in time.”

'I'm On The Outside Looking Into The Playoffs'

Adam Scott hopes for a strong end to the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scott is currently 82nd in the FedEx Cup standings, 12 lower than the position he needs to reach the season-ending playoffs, and he admits he wants to make the most of the upcoming tournaments.

He said: "I'm on the outside looking into the playoffs at the moment, so really want to take advantage of every start I have and certainly this week with a strong field, moving into kind of the summer of golf which finishes our season."

The 2013 Masters champion has three top-10 finishes this season, but he missed the cut at the US Open, and hopes to out that behind him this week. He continued: "Yeah, brushing off last week, I just didn't play well, but I've been playing well certainly the last couple months since the Masters, and that's where my top 10s came recently.

"Last week was a little bit of a surprise. But, it can happen at Majors and certainly U.S. Open. But I have to brush that off and come in here."