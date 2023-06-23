'Sorry Sis' - Min Woo Lee Plays Travelers Instead Of Watching Sister Minjee At KPMG

Min Woo Lee's season is going from strength to strength though his success at last week's US Open has come at a price, of sorts.

The Aussie was all set to go from LA Country Club to this week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol where his sister, Minjee, is going for her third Major.

Everything was all sorted and then a closing 67 in Hollywood saw him into a tie for fifth with Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler and the top 10 gave him a spot in this week's designated event at the Travelers where he began his week with a 66.

His friend Adam Scott spurred him on with the offer of a place on his private plane if he made it into the top 10 and so Lee made his way to Connecticut rather than New Jersey.

"Yeah, I was supposed to go. Everything was booked. Booked a house and media stuff, too, for this week at the KPMG, and obviously ended up top 10ing into this tournament. Sorry, sis. Had to come play here. She's probably happy. I annoy her too much."

In an interview with Golf Monthly we asked Lee how the siblings differ and who takes after who?

"If we had a hybrid of both of us it would be pretty special, mum and dad should have made another baby! My sister is very level-headed and doesn’t get emotional, she hits every shot good, she’s like a robot and then she holes the putts. I try to make golf fun for myself and you can see the emotion and you can tell how I’m playing whereas with my sister you wouldn’t know if she was 10 under or 10 over," Lee explained.

"Off the course I’m more like my dad and my sister is more like my mum. I'm like a lot of younger brothers where the older sister gets annoyed. Our mum, Clara Lee, was a golf pro and we would go and hang out while she was teaching and learn a little bit like that. She was on the Korean tour and then we moved to Australia before my sister was born."

Lee is now moving in elevated company these days and he's now up to 49th in the world. He now has special temporary membership on the PGA Tour and his star is on the up.

"There was a bit of pressure just after The Players because I just missed out by a shot (on the temporary membership) or something like that. After I got it, it was fine. Nothing really has changed. Still trying to have fun and enjoy it, and just really I guess the only thing that's changed is my golf ball. When it did get windy I did struggle, so we had to look at options with my golf ball.

"I changed, and ever since then it's been pretty solid, since PGA. I changed just at the beginning of the PGA Major and I just ended up playing good, so it was a really good change."