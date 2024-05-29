Adam Scott Heading To US Open Qualifying To Keep Major Streak Alive
The former World No.1 is looking to extend a run of successive Major appearances that goes back to 2001
Just 10 days before the first round of the third Major of the year, the US Open, players yet to earn a spot at the Pinehurst No.2 event have a last-ditch opportunity in final qualifying.
In total, 10 courses will host the 36-hole events next Monday on an occasion dubbed “golf’s longest day.”
Earlier this month, many players took part in the opening three qualifiers, with stars including Robert Rock, Matteo Manassero and LIV golfer Eugenio Chacarra booking their places, and more big names will be hoping to join them on the last day of final qualifying.
Arguably the highest-profile star competing will be 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott. The former World No.1, who also finished T4 at the 2015 US Open, has played in 91 successive Majors stretching back to the 2001 Open - the longest active streak in the men's game - and is looking to continue that as it edges closer to 100.
There is a chance Scott can confirm his place without needing to go through final qualifying, if he secures a place in the world’s top 60 a week before the event. However, he is currently just two places above the threshold and will be hoping for a strong performance at this week’s RBC Canadian Open to avoid a grueling process at Springfield Country Club in Ohio the day after.
Considering the importance of world rankings, it’s not surprising that LIV Golf stars who have seen their standings fall thanks to the circuit’s inability to offer ranking points feature prominently, too.
There’s even a former US Open winner among them - 2010 champion Graeme McDowell, and he’ll be joined by the likes of 2024 LIV Golf League money list leader Joaquin Niemann and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel.
Other LIV stars, including Matt Jones, Branden Grace, Peter Uihlein, Marc Leishman, Sebastian Munoz and Harold Varner III, are also set to take advantage of the League’s mid-season break to play.
Many more high-profile stars are also expected to compete, including three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington, former World No.1 and current Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, the man he outmaneuvered in last year’s match at Marco Simone, Zach Johnson, and one of Donald’s team, Robert MacIntyre.
Other big names include Webb Simpson, who won the 2012 US Open, 2009 Open champion Stewart Cink and 2013 PGA Champion Jason Dufner. PGA Tour winners competing include Matt Kuchar, Brice Garnett, Charley Hoffman, Chez Reavie, Ryan Armour, Bill Haas, Luke List, Andrew Putnam, Brendon Todd, Kevin Tway, Jhonattan Vegas, Cameron Davis, Nick Hardy and Troy Merritt.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
