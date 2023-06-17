Biggest Names To Miss US Open Cut Including Mickelson, Thomas And Spieth

Scoring records are being broken left, right and center at the US Open this week as Los Angeles Country Club poses slightly less of a stern test that many are used to in America's national open.

Considered to be 'golf's toughest test', the 123rd US Open has been somewhat of a birdie-fest at the top of the leaderboard, with Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele becoming the first players in history to shoot 62s in a US Open. Fowler tied the 36-hole scoring record and also made 18 birdies in his first 36 holes, the most ever in a US Open.

Not everyone has been tearing it up though, with LACC still able to catch out players with its fast, sloping fairways and greens as well as thick rough. The golfers who didn't quite bring their 'A games' have struggled, and there's plenty of big names who are heading out of Los Angeles early.

The top-60 and ties make it through to the weekend at the US Open, and the cut mark fell at two-over-par, meaning that anyone at +3 or worse missed out.

Perhaps the biggest and most notable name is Phil Mickelson, who has finished runner-up six times in the US Open and only needs the fabled trophy to complete the career grand slam.

Lefty was one-under-par after 18 holes but a 74 on Friday meant he missed the cut for the third time in the past four years with a score of three-over-par, agonisingly just a single stroke shy of making it to the weekend.

The most surprising performance came from Justin Thomas, with the two-time Major winner finishing towards the bottom of the leaderboard after two days at 14-over-par. It hasn't exactly been a stellar year for Thomas so far, after missing the cut at The Masters and now US Open to go with his T65th at the PGA Championship.

Thomas reportedly said his score was "humiliating and embarrassing" and described his performance as the "lowest I’ve felt."

Caught up with JT after the round. He was as surprised as anyone at his US Open performance (73-81). Said he was hitting it great, thought he could win. But called his scores "humiliating and embarrassing" and the "lowest I’ve felt." Work to do before Hoylake.June 17, 2023 See more

Justin finished 36 holes a total of 24 strokes behind his close friend Rickie Fowler, and another close friend of theirs, the 2015 US Open winner, Jordan Spieth also missed the cut. Spieth joined Mickelson at three-over to miss out by a single stroke.

Another big name Max Homa, playing in his home city, also missed out on four-over. Justin Rose also posted four-over despite a valiant effort on Friday. He shot a two-under 68 but the damage was done on Thursday with a 76.

Other Major winners to be going home early are Justin Rose, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer, Francesco Molinari and Keegan Bradley.

Notable players to miss the cut at the US Open:

+3 Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth

Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth +4 Max Homa, Justin Rose

Max Homa, Justin Rose +5 Adam Scott

Adam Scott +9 Jason Day

Jason Day +14 Justin Thomas

View all the scores on the US Open website