Everything you need to know about Team USA ahead of the 2021 Solheim Cup

Solheim Cup Team USA 2021

The 2021 Solheim Cup between the United States and Europe gets underway on Saturday 4 September at Inverness Club in Ohio, with play lasting for three days and finishing on Monday 6 September.

Europe are the current holders of the Solheim Cup, after beating the US to victory in 2019 at Gleneagles.

However, Pat Hurst will captain the United States team for the first time at the 2021 Solheim Cup, and she’ll be looking to recapture the trophy on home soil.

She takes over from Juli Inkster, who captained the United States at three consecutive tournaments and produced two wins.

Hurst won four Solheim Cups in her playing career, from the five tournaments that she played in between 1998 and 2007.

The rookie Solheim Cup captain has added three rookie vice-captains to her team too, with Michelle Wie West, Angela Standford and Stacy Lewis all aiding at the tournament for the first time.

But who will be playing for Team US in the 2021 Solheim Cup?

Solheim Cup Team United States 2021

The United States team for the Solheim Cup is now confirmed, following Pat Hurst’s three captain’s picks.

The USA Solheim Cup team contains a mix of youth and experience, with three of the 12 players Solheim Cup rookies.

Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Ally Ewing, Austin Ernst, Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda, and Megan Khang all made the team through automatic qualifying as the top-seven players on the US Solheim Cup points list at the end of the qualifying period, accumulated over the course of the past two seasons.

The top-two players on the Women’s World Golf Rankings who hadn’t already qualified through LPGA Solehim Cup points then automatically qualified for the team, which includes Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho.

Hurst then had three captain’s picks following the conclusion of the qualifying period, adding Brittany Altomare, Mina Harigae, and Yealimi Noh to the United States’ star-studded line up of players.

The AIG Women’s Open in August was the final event of the qualifying period, with Solheim Cup points and world rankings finalised.

Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang had made the USA Solheim Cup team before the Major at Carnoustie, after amassing enough points that meant they couldn’t fall out of the top-seven places.

Kang will appear in her third Solheim Cup at Inverness Club, while Korda is set to make her second appearance after her rookie tournament in 2019.

The two most experienced players on the team are Lexi Thompson and Lizette Salas, who will both play in their fifth tournament each against Europe.

Jessica Korda will play in her third, while Ally Ewing, Austin Ernst, and Megan Khang will be making their second appearance at the Solheim Cup.

The three Solheim Cup rookies are therefore Jennifer Kupcho, Yealimi Noh, and Mina Harigae, who are all set to make their debuts in the tournaments in Ohio.

Noh narrowly missed out on automatically qualifying for the team after finishing three places below Kuphco in the Women’s World Golf Rankings, though Pat Hurst rewarded her with a spot as one of her wildcard choices.

Despite having never won on the LPGA Tour, 31-year-old Mina Harigae will also make her debut at the Solheim Cup.

Regardless, consistent performances this season justifies her inclusion in the team as one of the captain’s picks.

Hurst’s final selection saw her opt for more Solheim Cup experience, with Brittany Altomare adding to her 2019 appearance that saw her win two and a half points from a possible four.