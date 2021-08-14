Get to know Mina Harigae a little bit better.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Mina Harigae

Mina Harigae enjoyed a very successful amateur career before turning professional in 2009.

Having been part of the LPGA Tour since 2010, get to know her here.

1. Mina Harigae was born 1st November 1989 in Monterey, California.

2. She began playing golf at the age of eight.

3. Growing up, Harigae went to the Stevenson School in Pebble Beach. Her high school golf team played its home matches at Spyglass Hill.

4. At the age of 12, she won the California Women’s Amateur Championship. She would go on to win the title a total of four times.

5. Harigae’s family own a Japanese restaurant in Monterey called Takara; it has been running for for 31 years.

6. She attended Duke University, leaving after a year to pursue a professional golf career.

7. Turning professional in 2009, Harigae would finish first on the Duramed Futures Tour season-ending money list to earn membership for the 2010 LPGA season.

8. Harigae’s fiancé (and also her caddie) is Travis Kreiter, a former professional golfer. They met whilst Kreiter was working in the clubhouse at Superstition Mountain Golf Club in Gold Canyon, Arizona.

9. In the 2020 season, she recorded four top-10 finishes including a career-best result of fourth at the CME Group Tour Championship.

10. Harigae currently lives in Arizona.