8 Things You Didn’t Know About Lizette Salas

Lizette Salas is an experienced American player who has played in the Solheim Cup for her nation on four occasions, and she is set to appear once again for the United States in the 2021 tournament.

But what do you need to know about Lizette Salas? We take a look below.

1. Lizette Salas was born 17 July 1989, in Azusa, California.

She started playing golf at the age of 7.

2. Salas attended the University of Southern California, which she graduated from in 2011 with a degree in Sociology, becoming the first member of her immediate family to earn a college degree.

3. While playing at university, Salas won three collegiate titles and was named the 2008 Pac-10 Freshman of the Year, was Pac-10 Player of the Year in 2009 and 2010, and Pac-10 All-Conference First Team selection in 2009, 2010, and 2011.

She was also an NGCA All-American First Team selection in 2009 and 2011.

4. Salas is the only University of Southern California recognised as an All-American all four years.

5. The American turned professional in June 2011 after graduating from university, and initially competed on the Symetra Tour.

6. Lizette finished twentieth in the 2011 LPGA Qualifying School to earn full status on the LPGA Tour for the 2012 season.

Salas has only won once so far on the LPGA Tour, at the 2014 Kingsmill Championship, winning by a four-stroke margin.

7. While Salas hasn’t won a Major on the LPGA Tour, she has finished within the top-ten on five occasions, with her best finish coming at the 2019 Women’s British Open and the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship, with a second and T2 finish respectively.

8. Salas has represented the United States in the Solheim Cup on four occasions, at the 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019 tournaments.

The 2021 version will be her fifth appearance in the Solheim Cup.