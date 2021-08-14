Get to know Brittany Altomare a little bit better.

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Brittany Altomare

Brittany Altomare burst onto the scene in 2017 when she lost to Anna Nordqvist in a playoff at the Evian Championship.

With the American still looking for her first LPGA Tour title, get to know her here.

1. Brittany Altomare was born 19th November 1990 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

2. She started playing golf at the age of 10.

3. Altomare played collegiate golf at the University of Virginia where she recorded three victories and was named the 2013 ACC Player of the Year.

4. The American credits her dad as the individual who has most influenced her career.

5. In 2006, she represented USA in the Junior Ryder Cup. The tournament would finish 6-6, with Europe retaining the cup.

6. Altomare’s hobbies include music, cooking, and skiing.

7. Turning professional in 2013, the American spent four seasons on the Symetra Tour before eventually gaining a spot on the LPGA Tour for 2017.

8. In her debut season, Altomare shot a final round 66 to get into a playoff at the Evian Championship. She went on to lose at the first playoff hole against Anna Nordqvist

9. The American was selected for Team USA’s Solheim Cup team in 2019. She finished with two wins, one draw and one loss.

