Get to know the multiple-time LPGA Tour winner, Jessica Korda, a little better.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Jessica Korda

Jessica Korda has been one of the biggest names in women’s golf for a while now with several LPGA Tour titles and a couple of Solheim Cup appearances.

She undoubtedly will be looking to kick on and bag her first Major title, but how well do you actually know Korda? Below are 13 things you didn’t know about her.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Jessica Korda

1. Jessica Korda was born on February 27th 1993 in Bradenton, Florida.

2. Korda is from a renowned sporting family: her father, Petr, won the 1998 Australian Open (tennis) and her mother, Regina, is also an ex-professional tennis player. Both represented Czechoslovakia. In fact she cites her parents as the biggest influence on her career.

3. The American has two siblings. Her sister, Nelly, is also a multiple-time LPGA Tour winner and her brother, Sebastian, is a professional tennis player who is currently ranked in the top 100 in the world.

4. She started playing golf at the age of eight.

5. Whilst growing up, Korda would often spend her summers in the Czech Republic with her family.

6. Korda uses nearly a full bag of Titleist equipment at the moment. The only club that isn’t made by the brand is a Ping seven-wood. She also wears adidas apparel and shoes.

Related: Jessica Korda What’s In The Bag?

7. At the time of writing Korda has had six victories on the LPGA. The first came in 2012 at the Women’s Australian Open.

8. We believe Korda is currently going out with Johnny DelPrete who is a professional golfer and played on the KornFerry Tour for a while. He has also caddied for Korda in the past famously at the 2013 US Women’s Open.

During the third round of that event, she and caddy Jason Gilroyed had several disagreements, and she fired him after shooting 5-over-par for the first nine holes. She then asked DelPrete to take up the bag for the rest of the round. He also caddied during the final round.

9. Korda’s social media is regularly filled by a dog called Charlie DelPrete. It is a mini golden-doodle and it has its own Instagram page.

10. Korda has played in the Solheim Cup twice. In 2013 she produced 1.5 points from four matches and in 2019 she won 3.5 points from four matches. Two of those came partnering her sister Nelly in foursomes matches.

11. Both Korda and her sister, Nelly, are Whoop ambassadors and have been since 2018.

12. Her best round ever is a 60 which came at the 2021 Diamond Resorts Champion of Champions event.

13. In 2021 she and her sister became the first sisters to win back-to-back LPGA events since Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam achieved the feat in 2000.