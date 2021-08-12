Learn more about three-time LPGA Tour winner Austin Ernst with these facts

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Austin Ernst

Austin Ernst is a three-time LPGA Tour winner who is set to make her second appearance in the Solheim Cup, representing the United States.

But what more do you need to know about Ernst? We take a look below.

1. Austin Ernst was born 31 January 1992, in Greenville, South Carolina.

She picked up a golf club from an early age, and has been playing ever since.

2. Ernst won the 2012 North and South Women’s Amateur, plus finished as a semi-finalist at the 2011 US Women’s Amateur and was a member of the 2012 US Curtis Cup Team.

3. The American attended Louisiana State University in 2011 and 2012, where she was the 2011 NCAA individual champion.

That year she earned NGCA First Team All-American honours and was named to the SEC Second Team.

4. Ernst qualified for the LPGA Tour on her first attempt, finished fourteenth at the 2012 LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament to earn full status for the 2013 season.

5. Ernst has played on the Tour ever since, and she has earned three wins so far, including the 2014 Portland Classic, the 2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, and the 2021 LPGA Drive On Championship.

6. Austin played for the United States in the 2017 Solheim Cup, where she won two of her four games.

She will play for the team once again in the 2021 version of the tournament.

7. As well as representing America in the 2012 Curtis Cup, Ernst also played for her nation in the 2011 Spirit International Amateur and the 2012 Espirito Santo Trophy.

8. Her highest finish in a Major on the LPGA Tour came in 2018 at The Evian Championship, where she ended up T2.

She also has two other top-ten finishes to her name in Majors.