Everything you need to know about Team United States ahead of the 2021 Solheim Cup

The 2021 Solheim Cup between the United States and Europe gets underway on Saturday 4 September at Inverness Club in Ohio, with play lasting for three days and finishing on Monday 6 September.

Europe are the current holders of the Solheim Cup, after beating the US to victory in 2019 at Gleneagles.

However, Pat Hurst will captain the United States team for the first time at the 2021 Solheim Cup, and she’ll be looking to recapture the trophy on home soil.

Hurst represented the US on five occasions at the Solheim Cup between 1998 and 2007, winning four trophies in the process.

Michelle Wie will assist Hurst as vice-captain alongside Angela Stanford, who could still make the playing team as well, while the final assistant is yet to be announced.

But who will be playing for Team US in the 2021 Solheim Cup?

Solheim Cup Team United States 2021 – How It Stands

Nelly Korda

Danielle Kang

Ally Ewing

Austin Ernst

Lexi Thompson

Jessica Korda

Megan Khang

Lizette Salas

Jennifer Kupcho

Three Captain’s picks

Team United States isn’t finalised yet, but the team of 12 players will be announced the week before the tournament.

US players must be current members of the LPGA Tour in order to be eligible to play for the team at the Solheim Cup.

The top-seven players on the US Solheim Cup points list at the end of the qualifying period, accumulated from LPGA Tour events over the course of the season, will make the United States team.

Meanwhile, the top-two eligible players on the Women’s World Golf Rankings at the end of the qualifying period, who have not already qualified through LPGA Solheim Cup points, will also be a part of the team.

Finally, the US will have three players selected by the captain, meaning Hurst can pick anyone she likes regardless of their season’s form in attaining LPGA Tour or World Ranking points.

Hurst’s three captain’s picks is an increase from the original plan of two, an adjustment made after considering the pandemic’s impact on playing schedules.

The Women’s Open at Carnoustie is the final event left on the calendar before Team United States’ automatic spots are finalised, but there are nine players who will make the team as it stands.

Nelly Korda (579.50) and Danielle Kang (495.50) have both amassed enough US Solheim Cup points to guarantee their spots on the team, while Ally Ewing (314), Austin Ernst(263.50), Lexi Thompson (260.50), Jessica Korda (256.50), and Megan Khang (238.50) all currently occupy the remaining top-seven spots to make the team.

Despite this, US Solheim Cup points are doubled at Majors, meaning that a win at the Women’s Open will earn a player 60 points – Khang is only 33.50 points ahead of eighth placed Brittany Altomare, so she could still miss out, should the latter win at Carnoustie.

Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho will also make the team as the two highest ranked players on the Women’s World Golf Rankings at this current moment, though that could still change following the conclusion of the Women’s Open.

Yealimi Noh and Amy Olson are 29th and 31st respectively in the Women’s World Golf Rankings, so could still sneak past 27th ranked Kupcho with a good performance in the final event before the team is announced.

Of the nine current projected players on Team United States though, only Jennifer Kupcho is a rookie.

Consequently, Hurst could opt to give more players their first bow in the competition, with Noh, Olson and Lauren Stephenson all rookies and in contention.