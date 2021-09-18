In this piece Matt Cradock takes a look at which course has hosted the most Ryder Cup matches.
Which Course Has Hosted The Most Ryder Cups?
The Ryder Cup first started way back in 1927 at Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts; but which course has hosted the event the most times? We take a look below.
4 – The Belfry (1985, 1989, 1993, 2002)
The Belfry, situated in Warwickshire, has hosted the event a total of four times, with three of those coming consecutively from 1985 to 1993. Its last outing was in 2002.
It proved to be a happy hunting ground for the European side, with victory coming three times, the only defeat coming in 1993 when Tom Watson got the better of Bernard Gallagher.
The event is always held on the Brabazon Course which has several recognisable holes like the par-4 drivable 10th and the incredibly difficult par-4 18th.
2 – Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club – (1933, 1937)
Royal Lytham & St Annes – (1961, 1977)
Royal Birkdale – (1965, 1969)
There are three course that have hosted the Ryder Cup twice.
Southport and Ainsdale staged the event in 1933, with the European team picking up their second victory over the Americans. However, in 1937, they would lose on the same turf.
Unfortunately for Europe, the two Lancashire based courses, Royal Lytham & St Annes and Royal Birkdale also hosted the event twice each, with Team USA victorious on all four occasions.
As well as the courses listed above, there have also been a whole host of courses that have provided the battle ground for the event. Below is the full list of Ryder Cup venues.
Ryder Cup Venues
Worcester Country Club, Massachusetts – 1927
Moortown Golf Club, Yorkshire, England – 1929
Scioto Golf Club, Ohio – 1931
Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club, Lancashire, England – 1933, 1937
Ridgewood Country club, New Jersey – 1935
Portland Golf Club, Oregon – 1947
Ganton Golf Club, Yorkshire, England – 1949
Pinehurst No. 2, North Carolina – 1951
Wentworth Golf Club, Surrey, England – 1953
Thunderbird Country Club, California – 1955
Lindrick Golf Club, West Riding of Yorkshire, England – 1957
Eldorado Golf Club, California – 1959
Royal Lytham & St Annes, Lancashire, England – 1961, 1977
Atlanta Athletic Club, Georgia – 1963
Royal Birkdale, Lancashire, England – 1965, 1969
Champions Golf Club, Texas – 1967
Old Watson Country Club, Missouri – 1971
Muirfield, East Lothian, Scotland – 1973
Laurel Valley Golf Club, Pennsylvania – 1975
The Greenbrier, West Virginia – 1979
Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England – 1981
PGA National Golf Club, Florida – 1983
The Belfry, Warwickshire, England – 1985, 1989, 1993, 2002
Muirfield Village, Ohio – 1987
Kiawah Island Golf Resort, South Carolina – 1991
Oak Hill Country Club, New York – 1995
Valderrama, Andalucía, Spain – 1997
The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts – 1999
Oakland Hills, Michigan – 2004
K Club, County Kildare, Republic of Ireland – 2006
Valhalla Golf Club, Kentucky – 2008
Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales – 2010
Medinah Country Club, Illinois – 2012
Gleneagles, Perth and Kinross, Scotland – 2014
Hazeltine National Golf Club, Minnesota – 2016
Le Golf National, Paris, France – 2018
Whistling Straits, Wisconsin – 2021