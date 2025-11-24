One Of Golf's Greatest Characters Also Has An Impressive Design Legacy, As These 5 Courses Prove

Peter Alliss was the consummate golfer; accomplished, knowledgable, witty and always highly opinionated. His work on designing and improving golf courses is perhaps less celebrated, but each of these five beauties is more than worth a visit.

The Belfry - Brabazon

Water protects the entire left-hand side of the par-4 sixth (Image credit: Getty Images)

GF: 18 holes £205

18 holes £205 W: thebelfry.com/golf

The Brabazon Course at The Belfry is in the Next 100 of the UK&I, and is probably best known for hosting a record four Ryder Cups. This Peter Alliss collaboration with Dave Thomas opened for play in 1977, since when it has benefited from regular and significant upgrading and redevelopment. Water hazards abound, with the excellent par-4 9th leading straight on to the iconic, driveable par-4 10th, one of the best examples of a risk-reward hole in England. The famous closing hole, scene of plenty of Ryder Cup drama over the years, works from right to left and over water. There are two further courses, the PGA National and the Derby, which along with a lively hotel make this a complete golfing resort.

Chapel-en-le-Frith

Looking back down the excellent closing hole at Chapel-en-le-Frith (Image credit: Chapel-en-le-Frith Golf Club)

GF: 18 holes £25-£50 all week

18 holes £25-£50 all week W: chapelgolf.co.uk

Operating as a 9-holer from its foundation in 1905, it was only in the 1970s that the decision was made to invite the Alliss and Thomas partnership to redesign and upgrade to a full 18. Blessed with a fabulous setting on the western edge of the Peak District, it is now a course of two halves with nine parkland holes closer to the clubhouse and nine quite different but equally entertaining holes over the road.

The eighth green is towered over by the beautiful surrounding hills (Image credit: Chapel-en-le-Frith Golf Club)

Standouts include the 11th and 12th, both of which flirt with a burn, and the fine closing hole which works from left to right, again over a stream, back up to the friendly clubhouse.

Chobham

Chobham closes with a lovely but testing par 3 (Image credit: Geoff Ellis - golfworking.co.uk)

GF: 18 holes £42-£68

18 holes £42-£68 W: chobhamgolfclub.co.uk

Dating back to 1994, Alliss was by then working with Clive Clark, designer of the impressive Dumbarnie Links. This relatively short course in Surrey runs over a wooded plot featuring several ponds and lakes, all of which contribute greatly to the strategy and the visual entertainment.

The fifteenth is also a demanding par 3 played over water towards the clubhouse (Image credit: Geoff Ellis - golfworking.co.uk)

Six short holes and three par 5s add to the variety, meaning good scores can be achieved if the course is played both sensibly and well. The par 3s at 15 and 18 are real crackers, and in an area packed with premium golf mostly at premium rates, Chobham offers an excellent alternative.

Hill Valley

The final green on the front nine of the Emerald Course at Hill Valley (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

GF: 18 holes £45wd, £60we

18 holes £45wd, £60we W: macdonaldhotels.co.uk/hill-valley/golf/course

A part of the Macdonald Hotels and Resorts chain, Hill Valley has not one but two Peter Alliss and Dave Thomas courses. They are located close to the England/Wales border on the western side of Shropshire, and enjoy a peaceful, very rural setting. Opening 50 years ago, both are tree-lined, with the Emerald being the more demanding at over 6,700 yards and with a par of 73.

Although not long, the par-4 ninth on the Sapphire Course is stroke index one (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Of similar nature but refreshingly shorter, the Sapphire has a solitary par 5 but seven short holes and several drive and pitch par 4s. With the onsite hotel, this is a fine venue for a golfing break.

King’s Lynn

The par-3 sixteenth in dappled evening light (Image credit: King's Lynn Golf Club)

GF: 18 holes £100wd, £119we

18 holes £100wd, £119we W: kingslynngolfclub.co.uk

Although the club dates back to 1923, it was not until the mid-1970s that the decision was taken to relocate to the north-east of this market town in Norfolk. Despite its relative youth, this tree-lined design is remarkably mature and looks substantially older. It is a long and demanding course where positional play from the tee is vital.

The short fifth is the only par 3 on the front nine (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Doglegs feature regularly, but you also need reasonable distance if you hope to reach the longer par 4s in two. The turf is wonderfully free-draining, and this is a pretty and peaceful place to play with each hole discrete and separate from all others.