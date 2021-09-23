Check out which records could be broken at this year's Ryder Cup.

10 Records That Can Be Broken Or Tied At The 2020 Ryder Cup

Like any sport, records are made to be broken, whether it’s a 100-metre time in athletics or scoring a goal to break a club record, there is always something to be beaten.

It’s the same when it comes to golf, especially in the Ryder Cup, arguably the sport’s biggest event.

From all-time points’ scorer to appearances and matches played, there are several records to aim for and, at the 2021 Ryder Cup, a few of those could fall for Team Europe.

Appearances

1 – The first record that will definitely be matched involves Lee Westwood. Making his Ryder Cup debut in 1997 at Valderrama, the 48-year-old will tee it up in a record-equalling 11th Ryder Cup.

What’s more, the man who he will share the record with, Sir Nick Faldo, Westwood actually played alongside in his first four Ryder Cup matches, winning two of a four possible points.

2 – Another record that will be made comes from Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger, who will become the first players from Norway and Austria to feature at a Ryder Cup.

Matches Played

3 – Currently sat on 44 matches played in the Ryder Cup, Westwood will automatically play in the singles. Therefore, he only needs to play in two of either the foursomes or fourballs to break the target of 46 set by Faldo.

There is a slim chance Sergio Garcia can tie Faldo’s record. However, he will have to feature in all five sessions at Whistling Straits.

Foursomes and Fourballs Played

4 – Westwood and Faldo feature once again, with the duo, and Bernhard Langer, playing in 18 foursomes matches, with Sergio Garcia close behind on 17.

Either Westwood or Garcia could hold this record on their own by the end of the week, depending on Captain Padraig Harrington’s choices.

5 – In the fourballs, Faldo once again holds the record with 17 matches played for Team Europe, but with Westwood on 16 matches and Garcia at 15, either could tie Faldo, with Westwood possibly surpassing him.

Points

6 – Last year, Garcia claimed the accolade of Europe’s all-time leading points’ scorer in the contest when he defeated Rickie Fowler in the singles to overtake Faldo with 25.5 points.

At Wisconsin, he will have the chance to extend his record. However, there is a slim chance that Westwood, who sits on 23 points, could overtake the Spaniard.

Most Foursomes And Fourball Points Won

7 – In the foursomes, Garcia sits at the top with Langer at 11.5 points, just half a point ahead of Westwood and Faldo.

8 – And, once again, it’s Westwood and Garcia who could break the record in the fourballs. Currently, Garcia sits on 9.5 points with Westwood just half a point behind. The duo will be looking to overtake Ian Woosnam and José María Olazábal who share the record with 10.5.

9 – It isn’t just Team Europe who could break records at the Ryder Cup, with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth looking to become the most successful US pairing in the events history.

After claiming three out of four points at Le Golf National, the duo, if paired together, could over take the pairings of Patrick Reed and Spieth and Arnold Palmer and Gardner Dickinson who both sit on five points.

Rookie

10 – The last possible record that could go is the most successful rookie title. In 2016, Thomas Pieters made history with four points from five matches to become Europe’s most successful rookie.

Only two years later, Tommy Fleetwood would join Pieters, winning four points alongside Francesco Molinari before losing in the singles to Tony Finau.

This year Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger will be looking to add their names to the Ryder Cup history books.