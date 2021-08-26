Everything you need to know about Team United States ahead of the 2020 Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup Team USA – Whistling Straits 2021

The 2020 Ryder Cup between the United States and Europe gets underway on Friday 24 September at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, with play lasting for three days and finishing on Sunday 26 September.

Europe are the current holders of the Ryder Cup, after beating the US to victory in 2018 at Le Golf National in France.

However, Steve Stricker will captain the United States team for the first time at the 2020 Ryder Cup, and he’ll look to recapture the trophy on home soil.

Stricker represented the US on three occasions at the tournament between 2008 and 2012, winning once, and he was also Jim Furyk’s vice-captain at the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Zach Johnson and Davis Love III have joined Jim Furyk as Stricker’s vice-captains, as the United States aim to exact revenge at Whistling Straits.

But who will be playing for the United States in the 2020 Ryder Cup?

Ryder Cup Team USA – How It Stands

Collin Morikawa (Q)

Dustin Johnson (Q)

Bryson DeChambeau (Q)

Brooks Koepka (Q)

Justin Thomas (Q)

Tony Finau

Six captain’s picks

Initially, the leading eight players on the Ryder Cup points list would have gained automatic qualification for the United States team, though that has since been reduced due to the pandemic.

Instead, only the top-six players on the Ryder Cup points list automatically make the team, with team captain Steve Stricker then offered six captain’s picks.

The points list is based on prize money won in important tournaments, with one point awarded for every $1,000 earned, though some events offer more points.

For example, the 2020 and 2021 Major championships see the winner’s points total doubled, while every player who makes the cut has their Ryder Cup points multiplied by 1.5.

The 2019 Majors aren’t included in this points surge though, while 2019 World Golf Championship events and The Players Championship saw Ryder Cup points halved regardless.

Currently, five players have already qualified for the US Ryder Cup team, meaning there is only one spot left for automatic selection.

Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Justin Thomas are the five players that have already qualified.

Tony Finau currently occupies the final automatic qualifying spot, following his Northern Trust win seeing him climb six places on the Ryder Cup points list.

The BMW Championship and the Tour Championship both remain though, providing opportunities for any number of players to force their way into the reckoning.

Both Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth are close behind Finau on the points list, while Harris English, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, and Daniel Berger could all find themselves in the top-six with a couple of impressive results.

Six captain’s picks provides plenty of opportunity for these players to make the team too, which will be decided following the conclusion of the Tour Championship on 5 September.

Despite the aforementioned players sitting higher in the Ryder Cup points list, golfers such as Phil Mickelson and Will Zalatoris both have outside chances of making the team.

Mickelson has played in every single Ryder Cup since 1995, and his 2021 PGA Championship win at Kiawah Island stakes his claim further.

Meanwhile, Zalatoris has had an impressive breakout year on the PGA Tour, which saw him finish second at the Masters in April.

The 25-year-old could therefore have an outside chance of making Stricker’s team as a Ryder Cup rookie.

Potential Captain’s Picks

Patrick Cantlay

Harris English

Jordan Spieth

Patrick Reed

Daniel Berger

Scottie Scheffler

Webb Simpson

Sam Burns

Jason Kokrak

Billy Horschel

Kevin Na

Will Zalatoris

Phil Mickelson