Everything you need to know about Team Europe ahead of the 2020 Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup Team Europe – Whistling Straits 2021

The 2020 Ryder Cup between the United States and Europe gets underway on Friday 24 September at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, with play lasting for three days and finishing on Sunday 26 September.

Europe are the current holders of the Ryder Cup, after beating the US to victory in 2018 at Le Golf National in France.

Padraig Harrington will captain Europe for the first time at the 2020 Ryder Cup, and he’ll look to retain the trophy despite having to travel to the United States to do so.

The Irishman represented Europe on six occasions at the tournament between 1999 and 2010, winning on four occasions.

Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell were the last two of Harrington’s vice-captains to be announced, joining Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson who were both revealed at earlier dates.

But who will be playing for Europe in the 2020 Ryder Cup?

Ryder Cup Team Europe – How It Stands

Jon Rahm

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrell Hatton

Rory McIlroy

Viktor Hovland

Paul Casey

Matt Fitzpatrick

Lee Westwood

Shane Lowry

Three captain’s picks

The number of captain’s picks has been reduced from four to three for this edition of the Ryder Cup, while the leading four players on the European Ryder Cup points list, and the leading five players on the World Points List who haven’t already qualified will be automatically selected for the European team.

The four leading players on the European Ryder Cup points list are those who earned the most points on all Race to Dubai tournaments, though more Race to Dubai points are on offer the more recent they are.

Each Race to Dubai point earned between September 2019 and March 2020 are worth one points on the European Ryder Cup points list, while each Race to Dubai Point earned between January 2021 and 9 May 2021 is worth 1.5 points.

Finally, each Race to Dubai point earned between 12 May and 12 September are worth 2 European Ryder Cup points.

Currently, Jon Rahm is convincingly leading this points list, while Tyrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, and Rory McIlroy would all qualify automatically, as it stands.

The BMW Championship and the Tour Championship both remain though, providing opportunities for any number of players to force their way into the reckoning.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger are all close behind fourth-placed McIlroy, and could all force their way into the automatic qualifying spots with strong performances.

Meanwhile, the five leading players, who haven’t already qualified for the team, are then decided by the World Points List.

World Points are earned in Official World Golf Ranking events, and in the same format and dates of the European Ryder Cup points.

Currently, Viktor Hovland, Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick, Lee Westwood, and Shane Lowry are the five leading players on the World Points List.

However, with the two final PGA Tour events before the Ryder Cup, a number of different players could still muscle their way into the automatic qualifying spots, such as Victor Perez, Robert MacIntyre, and Ian Poulter.

Finally, Harrington will have three captain’s picks to choose any player he wishes, regardless of their form or the points they have scored on either list.

Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, and Danny Willett are all big names that could feature at Whistling Straits as a wildcard pick, though none of the golfers are playing particularly well currently.

Potential Captain’s Picks

Justin Rose

Victor Perez

Ian Poulter

Robert MacIntyre

Sergio Garcia

Matt Wallace

Guido Migliozzi

Alex Noren

Bernd Wiesberger