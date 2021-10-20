While the simple choice might be between trolley and carry bags, there are plenty more areas to think about when buying a new Golf Bag… Carry or Cart The obvious benefits of carry bags are that they are lighter and feature a stand that provides easy access, meaning your clubs don’t get wet on the ground. Cart or trolley bags are designed to fit specifically onto a trolley and offer plenty of storage space for anything you will need on the course. Weight and size After you have decided between a carry or trolley option there is still a wide variety of size options available. In the carry bag category you’ll find very lightweight designs with little pocket space, as well as models that are as big as the smallest cart bags. Stability If you are opting for a stand bag you’ll want legs that spread widely to offer support when the bag is stood up in the wind.