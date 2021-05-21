Srixon Z Stand Bag Review

Golf is always looking for ways to reinvent and modernise itself, and this Srixon stand bag offers a fantastic striking look that will certainly make you stand out from the crowd.

With such an outlandish camo print, Srixon also offers the bag in a variety of different colourways and block colours, so there is something for everyone’s tastes.

The one noticeable theme throughout the bag is quality and durability. We see this with the double straps that provide superb padding, protection, and comfort throughout your round.

When carrying your clubs, it’s crucial that you find a bag with ample support, so you don’t hurt yourself, and thanks to the thick straps that spread the load evenly over the shoulders, it certainly ticked all the boxes.

Another big plus, is the four-way divider that kept the clubs separate from each other, allowing for smooth release in and out of the bag.

One last positive was the storage space the bag offered. Despite featuring only five pockets, we found there was ample room for your necessities. Plus, thanks to it weighing only 2.5kg, even when the bag was fully loaded, it felt so light and manageable.

Despite all these positives though, there was one downside to this bag, which was the legs. When the bag was grounded, the legs were stable and fine. However, when the bag was on the shoulders the legs dropped drastically!

Whilst walking up the fairways (and the rough…) the legs of the bag would sometimes be making contact with the back of the thighs and after a while it became quite irritating.

To combat this, you could strap the legs in and put the bag onto a trolley. However, if you are going to do this, then you would be better of purchasing an actual cart bag.

Overall, the Srixon stand bag camo is a very good bag, the protection, quality and weight of it are huge plus points, but the legs need improving, the last thing that a golfer wants to worry about is his or her equipment not functioning properly.