Inesis Men’s Golf Sleeveless Down Jacket Review

How tall am I/what is my build?

I am 6ft tall and of average build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

My 42in chest normally translates to a UK Large chest size, although sometimes an XL is required. I was originally sent a L in this, but it was too tight, as Inesis size a Large at 39-41 inches. However an XL (although stated as for a 43-44in chest) fitted well. Their website says that 77% of users found the jacket “sizes as expected”; yet of the those who found the size not to be as hoped for, more found it larger than expected, rather than smaller (by 43 to 24).

How did it fit/feel/perform?

It performed well as an under layer. As an outer jacket on a cold and windy, but not bitter day, it did not provide quite the warmth required. But when placed under a waterproof jacket, it provided perfect warmth and was not too bulky. Indeed, it is extremely light – about 200g in size L. The padding is 85% Grey Duck Down and 15% Grey Duck Feather and the main fabric and down lining are both 100% Polyamide.

It was loose enough around the armpits to allow clubs to be swung easily. It was long enough to cover the trouser belt level but was short enough that it did not ride up when bending over a shot or when sitting down.

The high collar can be zipped up to provide extra warmth around the neck. It would be a handy item in many golfers' winter wardrobe.

One drawback is that it is very fiddly to engage the two halves of the main zip. This is not a garment that is likely to be zipped up in a hurry.

It is very similar in design to the Inesis Men’s Golf Winter Sleeveless Padded Jacket. But the padded jacket is bulkier and warmer than this down jacket. Also the down jacket does not have the different material on the yoke that the padded jacket has for gripping a bag strap.

Any extra details we noticed?

It comes with its own pouch and can be packed away in a small space. The jacket we tested was in Asphalt blue, but it also comes in Black as well as Zinc Grey.

One perplexing feature is that there are four inside pockets. Two are deep and spacious, the other two pockets are 12 inch deep but little more than an inch wide. Perfect for storing a 12in ruler., but I doubt somehow they were designed for that. What could one possibly use them for?

Can you wear it off the course?

Yes. There two usable deep hip pockets inside and two fleece-lined zipped outside hip pickets mean it is highly practical to go out and about in. It is also water repellent although it will be probably worn under an outer garment.