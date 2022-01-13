Inesis Men’s Golf Winter Sleeveless Padded Jacket Review

How tall am I/what is my build?

6ft and of average build

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

I have a 42in chest, which normally translates to a UK Large size, although sometimes an XL is needed. I was originally sent an Inesis Men’s Golf Winter Sleeveless Padded Jacket in L, but it was too tight, as Inesis size a Large at 39-41 inches. However an XL (although stated as for a 43-44 inch chest) did the trick perfectly. Their website says that 77% found the jacket “sizes as expected”; of the remainder, more found it smaller than expected, rather than larger (by 56 to 40).

How did it fit/feel/perform?

Excellently. It was tight enough to provide superb warmth, but the loose enough around the armpits to allow clubs to be swung easily. It was long enough to cover the trouser belt level but was short enough that it did not ride up when bending over a shot or when sitting down. The high collar can be zipped up to provide extra warmth around the neck. It makes an excellent addition to any golfer's winter wardrobe.

Any extra details we noticed?

The shoulders have a fabric panel which provide grip for the strap of a golf bag. This yoke is 72% polyamide, 20% polyester and 8% elasthane, whereas the rest of the jacket is 100% polyester. This makes the jacket easy to wipe down to clean; but, if necessary, it can be machine washed and tumble dried. The jacket we tested was a Black one, but it also comes in Asphalt Blue as well as Zinc Grey.

Can you wear it off the course?

Most definitely. There are two deep hip pockets inside and two fleece-lined zipped outside hip pickets so it is highly practical to go out and about in. It is water repellent although the lack of sleeves does not make it the perfect rain gear; but it is great for cold days.