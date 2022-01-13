Inesis Men’s Golf Winter Sleeveless Padded Jacket Review
The Inesis Men’s Golf Winter Sleeveless Padded Jacket is practical for wearing both on and off course
An excellent gillet which is warm and practical both when playing golf and for everyday use. It is long enough to cover the trouser belt level but short enough that it does not ride up when bending over a shot or when sitting down.
Warm
Well designed for golfers
Practical for everyday use away from the course
Being sleeveless, may be better for cold dry days than cold wet ones
By Roderick Easdale published
How tall am I/what is my build?
6ft and of average build
What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?
I have a 42in chest, which normally translates to a UK Large size, although sometimes an XL is needed. I was originally sent an Inesis Men’s Golf Winter Sleeveless Padded Jacket in L, but it was too tight, as Inesis size a Large at 39-41 inches. However an XL (although stated as for a 43-44 inch chest) did the trick perfectly. Their website says that 77% found the jacket “sizes as expected”; of the remainder, more found it smaller than expected, rather than larger (by 56 to 40).
How did it fit/feel/perform?
Excellently. It was tight enough to provide superb warmth, but the loose enough around the armpits to allow clubs to be swung easily. It was long enough to cover the trouser belt level but was short enough that it did not ride up when bending over a shot or when sitting down. The high collar can be zipped up to provide extra warmth around the neck. It makes an excellent addition to any golfer's winter wardrobe.
Any extra details we noticed?
The shoulders have a fabric panel which provide grip for the strap of a golf bag. This yoke is 72% polyamide, 20% polyester and 8% elasthane, whereas the rest of the jacket is 100% polyester. This makes the jacket easy to wipe down to clean; but, if necessary, it can be machine washed and tumble dried. The jacket we tested was a Black one, but it also comes in Asphalt Blue as well as Zinc Grey.
Can you wear it off the course?
Most definitely. There are two deep hip pockets inside and two fleece-lined zipped outside hip pickets so it is highly practical to go out and about in. It is water repellent although the lack of sleeves does not make it the perfect rain gear; but it is great for cold days.
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he worked as contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around 20 countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest All Rounder.
