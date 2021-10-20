Fairways
Added distance and forgiveness are on offer, as well as the ability to tweak the flight to help find consistent gapping throughout the top of the bag with a good Golf Fairway Wood Buyer’s Guide Head design Shallow-faced fairway woods are better from the fairway and rough, while deeper-faced models are great for tee shots. This is why some companies have brought out very deep-faced fairway woods, because players need a strong alternative off the tee when the driver is misbehaving. Head size Larger fairway woods will normally launch higher and be more forgiving, while more compact models will be more workable. Adjustability Consider your need for adjustability. It can help you dial in your yardages and adapt to suit the course conditions you face. Being able to lower the loft might make your fairway wood a better option off the tee while adding loft will help launch the ball higher and stop it quicker, ideal if you're hitting into the green on par fives.
Latest
Honma T//World GS Fairway Wood
We test the Honma T//World GS Fairway Wood out on to the course.
By Kit Alexander •
Honma TR21 Ti Big LB Fairway
The Honma TR21 Big LB Ti fairway is featured in our Editor's Choice list 2021.
By Golf Monthly •
Ping G425 Max Fairway
The Ping G425 Max fairway wood is featured in our Editor's Choice list.
By Golf Monthly •
Honma TR21 Ti Fairway Wood
We review Honma's latest fairway wood to see if the new oversize head offers any more or less versatility.
By Kit Alexander •
Ping i25 fairway wood and hybrid review
Our gear expert casts his eye over Ping's i25 fairways and hybrids
By Nick Bonfield •
Ping G30 fairway and hybrid review
Ping's G30 woods are designed to deliver increased distance and a better flight
By Nick Bonfield •
Ping G30 fairway wood pictures
By Nick Bonfield •
MacGregor M59 fairway wood
Golf Monthly Senior Staff Writer Paul O'Hagan tests the MacGregor M59 fairway wood
By Paul O'Hagan •
Ping Anser fairway wood pictures
By Golf Monthly •