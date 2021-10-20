Added distance and forgiveness are on offer, as well as the ability to tweak the flight to help find consistent gapping throughout the top of the bag with a good Golf Fairway Wood Buyer’s Guide Head design Shallow-faced fairway woods are better from the fairway and rough, while deeper-faced models are great for tee shots. This is why some companies have brought out very deep-faced fairway woods, because players need a strong alternative off the tee when the driver is misbehaving. Head size Larger fairway woods will normally launch higher and be more forgiving, while more compact models will be more workable. Adjustability Consider your need for adjustability. It can help you dial in your yardages and adapt to suit the course conditions you face. Being able to lower the loft might make your fairway wood a better option off the tee while adding loft will help launch the ball higher and stop it quicker, ideal if you're hitting into the green on par fives.