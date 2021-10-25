Ladies Apparel and Shoes

There is more to think about than you might expect when it comes to selecting your golf apparel. Polo shirts The modern golf polo shirt is a very different offering compared to what golfers would have purchased just five years ago. Synthetic designs are vastly improved compared to old models (that would tend to make you sweat, smell and generally feel very uncomfortable). The polo shirt is a garment you will wear in all conditions, so it is a vital piece of apparel that should not be underestimated. Jumpers There are a number of new innovative designs as well as those that utilise classic materials, but combined with a modern twist. The key to modern-golf apparel is layering. The right collection of garments can really help you dress for any weather conditions without being restricted. One of the keys is to get the fit of your jumpers right so they can be combined with layers under and over them. Wind Tops Comfort on the golf course is key to playing your best. When you are out in the elements for four hours, it’s crucial that you maintain a consistent body temperature, feel protected from the weather yet are able to swing freely, no matter what the conditions throw at you. When the wind gusts hard, as it often does in this country, you need something to protect you from the squalls. You don’t necessarily need, or want, to don full waterproofs in windy conditions, rather to find a garment designed specifically to counter the breezes. Here is where wind tops come in. Wet Weather Gear Somewhere along the line, pulling on a set of waterproofs didn’t become such a pain. Years ago it was like wrapping yourself in a bin bag. However, the best modern waterproofs don’t just keep you extremely dry, but they are designed to help you swing unhindered. We wouldn’t quite say it’s ever a joy to reach for the waterproofs, but today’s technology-packed suits are not just more effective than ever at keeping us dry and comfortable while also looking the part on the fairways.