Balls
Latest
Volvik Marvel Golf Ball
By Neil Tappin •
Rife RX5 Distance Ball
We try the Rife RX5 Distance Ball out on the golf course
By David Taylor •
Honma A1 Golf Ball
Alison Root puts Honma's A1 golf ball to the test to assess the performance and value on offer
By Alison Root •
Honma X4 Golf Ball
In this Honma x4 golf ball review, we sample the Japanese brand's premium ball offering over multiple rounds
By Nick Bonfield •
Decathlon Inesis Tour 900 Ball
The Decathlon Inesis Tour 900 ball has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021
By Golf Monthly •
OnCore Vero X1 Ball Review
In this OnCore Vero X1 ball review, we take it out onto the course to assess the feel and performance on offer
By Scott Kramer •
Honma TW-X Balls
Our verdict on the feel and performance of the Honma TW-X golf ball.
By Kit Alexander •
Honma TW-S Balls
We put the Honma TW-S ball to the test out on the golf course
By Kit Alexander •
Clear Golf Tour Black Ball
We assess the feel and performance of the Clear Golf Tour Black ball
By Nico Bollini •
Clear Golf Tour Green Ball
We assess the feel and performance of the Clear Golf Tour Green ball
By Nico Bollini •
Snell MTB-X Ball
We test the Snell MTB-X ball out on the course
By Nico Bollini •
Vice Golf Tour Ball Review
Our review of the Vice Golf Tour ball after testing it on the course
By Kit Alexander •
Vice Pro Plus Ball
Our verdict on the Vice Golf Pro Plus ball having given it a thorough test
By Kit Alexander •
Decathlon Inesis Tour 900 Ball Review
Joel Tadman tests the Inesis Tour 900, a urethane-covered ball on sale in Decathlon for just £19.99 a dozen
By Joel Tadman •
Costco Golf Ball Kirkland Signature Review
We find out how the three-piece urethane ball from Costco stacks up against a premium tour ball
By Joel Tadman •
Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track Ball
The Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track ball is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.
By Golf Monthly •
Srixon Q-Star Tour Ball
The Srixon Q-Star Tour ball is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.
By Golf Monthly •
TaylorMade Tour Response Ball
The TaylorMade Tour Response ball is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.
By Golf Monthly •
TaylorMade TP5 Pix Ball
The TaylorMade TP5 Pix ball is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.
By Golf Monthly •
Vice Golf Pro Balls
Technical Editor Joel Tadman tests out the three Pro models of golf ball made by German brand Vice.
By Joel Tadman •
Pearl Golf Pure Pro Balls
New for 2019, we review the Pure Pro and Pure Pro X golf balls from Pearl Golf.
By Joel Tadman •
Wilson DX2 Soft ball
By Joel Tadman •
Wilson Staff FG Tour golf ball review
Golf Monthly Senior Staff Writer Paul O'Hagan reviews the Wilson Staff FG Tour golf ball in his equipment review
By Paul O'Hagan •
Dx2 Soft ball
Golf Monthly Senior Staff Writer Paul O'Hagan tests the new Wilson Staff Dx2 Soft golf ball
By Paul O'Hagan •
Titleist golf balls: New 2012 range
By Golf Monthly •
Wilson Staff FG Tour X golf ball
By Paul O'Hagan •
Top-Flite XL7000 Super Long, Soft & Straight
A review of the Top-Flite XL7000 Super Long Soft & Straight balls
By Neil Tappin •
Wilson Staff DX3 Soft ball
A review of the Wilson Staff DX3 Soft ball
By Paul O'Hagan •
Penfold Dual ID golf bal
Penfold Dual ID golf ball
By James Mason •