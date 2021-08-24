Wedges
Ping Glide Forged Pro Wedge
Our verdict on the new Ping Glide Forged Pro wedge
Joel Tadman
Mazel Golf Chipper
Could the Mazel Chipper be the answer to your short game woe? We find out...
Neil Tappin
Kirkland Signature 3-Piece Wedge Set
Our verdict on the Kirkland Signature 3-Piece wedge set from Costco
Neil Tappin
Honma T//World Wedge
Our verdict on the new Honma T//World wedge
Neil Tappin
Wilson Staff Model Wedge
We see how it compares to other premium wedges on the market
Kit Alexander
Ping Glide 3.0 Wedge
Our verdict on Ping's latest wedge offering
Joel Tadman
Ping Glide Forged Wedge
Our verdict on this premium forged wedge offering from Ping
Joel Tadman
Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth Wedge
We test Ping's latest wedge offering out on the golf course and report back
Joel Tadman
Ping Glide 2.0 Wedge Review
Would Ping's latest wedge offering deliver the control it promised?
Joel Tadman
Mizuno S5 wedges review
Joel Tadman
Wilson Staff FG Tour TC wedge review
The Golf Monthly test team reviews the Wilson Staff FG Tour TC wedge
Tom Clarke
Tour wedge
Golf Monthly Senior Staff Writer Paul O'Hagan tests the Ping Tour wedge
Paul O'Hagan
Ping Tour wedge pictures
Golf Monthly
Ping Anser wedges
Paul O'Hagan
Titleist Vokey Design SM4 wedges
Golf Monthly
Mizuno MP T-11 wedges pictures
Golf Monthly
Castle Course pictures
Golf Monthly
PING Tour-S Rustique wedge review
A review of the PING Tour-S Rustique wedge
Neil Tappin
MacGregor VIP Forged wedge review
A review of the MacGregor VIP Forged wedge
Neil Tappin
Ben Sayers Benny RS21 SQ wedge
A review of the Ben Sayers Benny RS21 SQ wedge
Neil Tappin
MD Golf NV Drew wedge
A review of the MD Golf NV Drew wedge
Neil Tappin
PING Tour-S wedge
A review of the PING Tour-S wedge review
Paul O'Hagan
Vega VW-02 Black Chrome wedge
A review of the Vega VW-02 Black Chrome wedge
Neil Tappin
MD Golf Seve Icon Santander wedge review
A review of the MD Golf Seve Icon Santander wedge
Neil Tappin
Vega VW-04 Raw wedge
A review of the Vega VW-04 Raw wedge
Paul O'Hagan
Ram Evolution wedge
A review of the Ram Evolution wedge
Paul O'Hagan
Wilson Staff FG Tour wedges
Wilson Staff FG Tour wedges review and verdict
Neil Tappin
MD Golf Norman Drew wedge
MD Golf Norman Drew wedge. MD Golf Norman Drew wedges.
Golf Monthly
Snake Eyes 685BX wedge
Snake Eyes 685BX wedge review. Snake Eyes 685BX wedge reviews.
Golf Monthly