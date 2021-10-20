With new takes on adjustability, added forgiveness and promises of even more yardage, there has never been more choice in the all-important Golf Driver market... Buyer’s Guide Custom fitting Getting custom fitted for your driver is crucial because the various head designs across the market offer very different launch conditions. Gone are the days of when you were a ‘9.5° stiff’ golfer, as your ideal spec will vary from one model to another. Be sure to go to a reputable pro that uses a launch monitor and has a good variety of drivers from different manufacturers to try. Adjustability This comes in many forms and nearly all drivers on the market are adjustable these days, but what you want and how much you’ll use it will vary from golfer to golfer. Some models will offer face angle adjustability, others allow you to tweak the loft and lie angle while you can also change the weighting in the sole to change the ball flight. Think about which would most benefit your game before making your purchase. We would recommend you let a PGA Pro carry out the adjustability during a fitting to be sure you are maximising distance correctly. Looks Performance among most of the drivers on the market is very similar so cosmetics play a big part. You need to be comfortable in what you look down on at address. There are many different colours and shapes on offer in 2015 and picking one that suits your eye will help you make better swings. Shaft The shaft certainly plays a role in the overall performance of a driver. Shorter shafts tend to enhance control and dispersion while longer shafts generate more club speed but are more difficult to control. They also come in different weights and flexes. Again, the only way to know which is best for you is to get fitted by a PGA Pro. Distance or Forgiveness? Finally, think about where you need to improve: distance, workability or forgiveness. While most drivers offer a combination of all of these, some will favour one over the other. The smaller the head shape, the more workable it is but it’s size means it lacks forgiveness. 460cc drivers, the largest allowed by the Rules of Golf, will be stable through impact but perhaps less easy to shape through the air.