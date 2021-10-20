Accessories
Feeling fully prepared for a game of golf can give you the edge over the opposition. There are a huge number of golf accessories available to complete your equipment package and it’s important to know which ones to add to your bag. Many accessories are essential to success on the fairways, others will simply enhance your playing experience. Here we take a look at a selection of golf accessories that all golfers should consider having at their disposal, such as umbrellas, rangefinders, GPS, gloves, training aids, and so much more.
Latest
Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors
Our verdict on the Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors
By Joel Tadman •
PuttOut Premium Pressure Putt Trainer
Our verdict on the PuttOut Premium Pressure Putt Trainer.
By Dan Parker •
MacWet Climatec Winter Gloves
We put the MacWet Climatec Winter Gloves to the test to find out how they cope in the wind and rain
By Andy Wright •
PuttOut Studio Bundles
We test the PuttOut Travel, Academy and Tour Studios
By Dan Parker •
Golf Pride MCC Plus 4 Align Grip
Our full verdict on the Golf Pride MCC Plus 4 Align Grip.
By Fergus Bisset •
SuperStroke WristLock Putter Grip
Our verdict on the SuperStroke WristLock Putter Grip.
By Fergus Bisset •
Dexon 3M Golf Net
Our verdict on the Dexon 3M Golf Net available from Amazon
By Fergus Bisset •
Max Golf Protein Shake
We test the Max Golf Protein Shakes out on course.
By Dan Parker •
Voraus Golf Through Touch Glove
Dan Parker takes the Voraus Golf Through Touch glove on a test
By Dan Parker •