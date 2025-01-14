‘Wrong’ - Jon Rahm On World Ranking and Majors’ LIV Golf Stance
Speaking in Dubai, the two-time Major winner claimed the lack of OWGR points for LIV Golf is wrong, with Rahm also setting his sights on the Ryder Cup later this year
Jon Rahm makes his debut appearance at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and, with a bumper field that includes the likes of Rory McIlroy and Rahm's fellow LIV Golf teammate, Tyrrell Hatton, it's a chance for names to make a strong start to their seasons.
Not only is there plenty of cash and Race to Dubai points available, but also World Ranking Points, something that Rahm or any LIV Golfers will be unable to secure when they return to the circuit in early February, an aspect the two-time Major winner feels "is wrong."
Currently, the LIV Golf League is without OWGR points and, having withdrawn its bid in March 2024, it's unlikely that it will have points going forward into the next few years.
"I think I expressed my opinions on the World Ranking system before I joined LIV. But they told us -- they told me early on, I think even before I signed in the early conversations, that they were not going to pursue those discussions to the same level because they knew where it was directed," explained Rahm at his press conference on Tuesday.
"I think at this point to not give LIV World Ranking points and the credibility it deserves, I think is wrong. Listen, I understand we've all made a decision and it's not as easy as it sounds but, to say that LIV players don't deserve some spots in Major championships, I think is wrong and I hope that evolves into what it should be.
"I think Joaquin Niemann has done a good enough job for him to earn his way into Major championships without invites. Talor Gooch played good enough a few years ago to earn his way into Majors without invites. There should be a way for us to qualify. And the World Ranking points, need to figure something out because it's not fair for anybody in that sense."
It's not just OWGR points where questions have been thrown up, with European players from the LIV circuit attempting to secure a place on Luke Donald's Ryder Cup team in September at Bethpage Black.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
To be eligible for Ryder Cup qualification, players must have played a minimum of four DP World Tour tournaments. However, after making those four appearances on the circuit in 2024, with Dubai the first of his 2025 season, there is still the matter of the sanctions imposed by the DP World Tour on players from LIV Golf playing in their events. According to reports, Rahm has refused to pay his fines or accept the suspensions, with his appeal still in the background as he participates.
Claiming he is unsure of "what's going to happen in the future", the 30-year-old's eyes remain on Bethpage and the Ryder Cup, an event where Rahm secured 3 points in 4 matches back in 2023.
In fact, at the prior event at Whistling Straits, Rahm was Europe's best performer alongside his fellow countryman, Sergio Garcia, with the pair undefeated in the team element, after three wins from three.
Like Rahm, Garcia is also hoping to make his way on to Donald's team in September, with it being reported that the highest points scorer in Ryder Cup history has settled his outstanding fines on the DP World Tour, reportedly totalling a near $1 million.
Garcia holds a record 28.5 points in the Ryder Cup and, according to Rahm, who has voiced his support for the Spaniard being on the team previously, "he's (Garcia) still that good and he's still very valuable."
Speaking on Tuesday, Rahm stated: "I mean, for people that see him any given day, Sergio Garcia can hit it tee-to-green better than anybody on the planet. It's that simple. He's still that good and he's still very valuable.
"Right, I understand the change in circumstances. I get it. But at the end of the day, being Spanish and a friend and a mentor, I'm obviously going to be biased towards him. And I would love to see him in that team room but who knows what's going to happen.
"I also understand we did an incredible job in that last Ryder Cup having a newer team and coming together and performing the way we did. So I hope, I believe, that there's a place for Sergio in there. I think there will be a place for Sergio on the Ryder Cup any given time."
For now, though, attention for Rahm is on Emirates GC, but there is also the small matter of completing his Legion XIII GC side on the LIV Golf circuit, with reports claiming that 22-year-old Tom McKibbin is close to joining.
Playing down those reports at the Team Cup last week, McKibbin was one of the 10 players to secure a PGA Tour card from the DP World Tour in 2024, but has remained muted on whether he will be jumping to Rahm's side for 2025.
"I can't tell you what a good and bad environment is for Tom. I think that's an answer for him," explained Rahm, whose Legion XIII GC side won four team events last year.
"I think it is a good environment as any, really. It's just as competitive as pretty much any other Tour. You have to go out there and play against some of the best players in the world, so yeah, it's an environment in which you can grow very rapidly, as well. He's a fantastic player, and the possibilities for him are endless whatever he decides to do."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Xander Schauffele Withdraws From American Express Days After Scottie Scheffler
The PGA Tour announced on Monday evening that the World No.2 was no longer in the American Express field and had been replaced by Philip Knowles
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Hero Dubai Desert Classic Odds, Picks And Predictions
Four of the Golf Monthly team have picked out a favorite and outside contender from the field at the first Rolex Series event of 2025 on the DP World Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf Captain Hints At New Event For 2026 - ‘It’s Something We’ve Been Working Hard On Since March 2024’
There has been plenty of talk about the possibility of a LIV Golf event in South Africa and, according to Stinger GC captain, Louis Oosthuizen, it could be on the cards next year
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Hero Dubai Desert Classic Prize Money Payout 2025
Rory McIlroy hunts a third successive title as a bumper field battles for a significant prize purse at the DP World Tour’s first Rolex Series event of 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Luke Donald Defends Team Cup After Great Britain & Ireland Wins One-Sided Contest
The European Ryder Cup captain has stressed the value of the match despite a one-sided affair at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood And Tyrrell Hatton Star As GB&I Thrash Continental Europe In Ryder Cup-Style Prep Event
Tommy Fleetwood secured the winning point as Great Britain & Ireland thumped Continental Europe 17-8 at the 2025 Team Cup in Abu Dhabi
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Many Points Did Each Player Win At The Team Cup?
Great Britain & Ireland secured a comfortable victory against Continental Europe at the Team Cup – here is how many points each player contributed
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Former Amateur No.1 Becomes LIV Golf Reserve After Strong Promotions Event Showing
Ollie Schniederjans will be a LIV Golf reserve in 2025, while he'll also play on the Asian Tour's International Series
By Mike Hall Published
-
'He's Been Something Special' - Paul McGinley Backs One Particular Player To Star In Ryder Cup
Speaking at the Team Cup, the former Ryder Cup captain revealed that Team Europe are looking at 'two or three rookies' for 2025, with McGinley giving Matthieu Pavon very high-praise
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Would A LIV Golf Major Pathway Work?
The Golf Monthly team ponder how many players from LIV Golf should be allowed direct access into the four Majors
By Paul Higham Published