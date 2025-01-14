‘Wrong’ - Jon Rahm On World Ranking and Majors’ LIV Golf Stance

Jon Rahm makes his debut appearance at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and, with a bumper field that includes the likes of Rory McIlroy and Rahm's fellow LIV Golf teammate, Tyrrell Hatton, it's a chance for names to make a strong start to their seasons.

Not only is there plenty of cash and Race to Dubai points available, but also World Ranking Points, something that Rahm or any LIV Golfers will be unable to secure when they return to the circuit in early February, an aspect the two-time Major winner feels "is wrong."

Rahm topped the LIV Golf Individual Standings for 2024, claiming 12 top 10s in 13 events (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, the LIV Golf League is without OWGR points and, having withdrawn its bid in March 2024, it's unlikely that it will have points going forward into the next few years.

"I think I expressed my opinions on the World Ranking system before I joined LIV. But they told us -- they told me early on, I think even before I signed in the early conversations, that they were not going to pursue those discussions to the same level because they knew where it was directed," explained Rahm at his press conference on Tuesday.

"I think at this point to not give LIV World Ranking points and the credibility it deserves, I think is wrong. Listen, I understand we've all made a decision and it's not as easy as it sounds but, to say that LIV players don't deserve some spots in Major championships, I think is wrong and I hope that evolves into what it should be.

"I think Joaquin Niemann has done a good enough job for him to earn his way into Major championships without invites. Talor Gooch played good enough a few years ago to earn his way into Majors without invites. There should be a way for us to qualify. And the World Ranking points, need to figure something out because it's not fair for anybody in that sense."

Niemann secured a second straight special invitation to The Masters in April (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just OWGR points where questions have been thrown up, with European players from the LIV circuit attempting to secure a place on Luke Donald's Ryder Cup team in September at Bethpage Black.

To be eligible for Ryder Cup qualification, players must have played a minimum of four DP World Tour tournaments. However, after making those four appearances on the circuit in 2024, with Dubai the first of his 2025 season, there is still the matter of the sanctions imposed by the DP World Tour on players from LIV Golf playing in their events. According to reports, Rahm has refused to pay his fines or accept the suspensions, with his appeal still in the background as he participates.

Claiming he is unsure of "what's going to happen in the future", the 30-year-old's eyes remain on Bethpage and the Ryder Cup, an event where Rahm secured 3 points in 4 matches back in 2023.

In fact, at the prior event at Whistling Straits, Rahm was Europe's best performer alongside his fellow countryman, Sergio Garcia, with the pair undefeated in the team element, after three wins from three.

Like Rahm, Garcia is also hoping to make his way on to Donald's team in September, with it being reported that the highest points scorer in Ryder Cup history has settled his outstanding fines on the DP World Tour, reportedly totalling a near $1 million.

Rahm and Garcia were 3-0-0 as a pair in the 2021 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Garcia holds a record 28.5 points in the Ryder Cup and, according to Rahm, who has voiced his support for the Spaniard being on the team previously, "he's (Garcia) still that good and he's still very valuable."

Speaking on Tuesday, Rahm stated: "I mean, for people that see him any given day, Sergio Garcia can hit it tee-to-green better than anybody on the planet. It's that simple. He's still that good and he's still very valuable.

"Right, I understand the change in circumstances. I get it. But at the end of the day, being Spanish and a friend and a mentor, I'm obviously going to be biased towards him. And I would love to see him in that team room but who knows what's going to happen.

"I also understand we did an incredible job in that last Ryder Cup having a newer team and coming together and performing the way we did. So I hope, I believe, that there's a place for Sergio in there. I think there will be a place for Sergio on the Ryder Cup any given time."

For now, though, attention for Rahm is on Emirates GC, but there is also the small matter of completing his Legion XIII GC side on the LIV Golf circuit, with reports claiming that 22-year-old Tom McKibbin is close to joining.

Playing down those reports at the Team Cup last week, McKibbin was one of the 10 players to secure a PGA Tour card from the DP World Tour in 2024, but has remained muted on whether he will be jumping to Rahm's side for 2025.

"I can't tell you what a good and bad environment is for Tom. I think that's an answer for him," explained Rahm, whose Legion XIII GC side won four team events last year.

"I think it is a good environment as any, really. It's just as competitive as pretty much any other Tour. You have to go out there and play against some of the best players in the world, so yeah, it's an environment in which you can grow very rapidly, as well. He's a fantastic player, and the possibilities for him are endless whatever he decides to do."