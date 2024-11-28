Jon Rahm To Make Dubai Desert Classic Debut In 2025

In another sign of golf's slowly shifting landscape, Jon Rahm will make his debut in the DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January.

The Spaniard has never played at the prestigious event at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, as he used to start his season over on the PGA Tour playing in The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open.

However, since he's still suspended from the PGA Tour for joining LIV Golf, Rahm will now join defending champion Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood in a star-studded field for the Rolex Series event being held 16-19 January in Dubai.

It's a big win for the DP World Tour as Rahm's name is a huge boost for the event, and it's also good for the two-time Major champion with plenty of Official World Golf Ranking points and of course Ryder Cup points on offer.

“This is an event that I have heard a lot about and I am looking forward to making my Hero Dubai Desert Classic debut in January," said Rahm.

"I have had a lot of success in Dubai in the past so it’s a place that holds a lot of good memories for me, and it will be great to get back there.”

Rahm is a three-time winner of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai as well as a Race To Dubai champion in 2019.

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jon Rahm has won the DP World Tour Championship three times (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 10-time DP World Tour winner maintained his membership by competing in the minimum of four events needed to keep his card this year - by virtue of appealing the fines and suspensions he received for joining LIV.

While that appeal goes on, the likes of Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton can play in DP World Tour events.

They join the likes Sergio Garcia, Adrian Meronk and Patrick Reed as fellow LIV golfers to have European Tour membership after paying their fines.

And first up for Rahm in the new season will be the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club to tackle some fellow European Ryder Cup members in a big start to 2025.

“If you look back at the roll call of past winners of the event, it’s clear that the Hero Dubai Desert Classic prides itself on bringing the finest players on the planet together to compete on what is a truly iconic stage," said the tournament's executive director Simon Corkill.

"The confirmation that Jon Rahm will make his debut on the Majlis Course in January is certainly continuation of that and we’re delighted to announce his inclusion in what is shaping up to be one of the most exciting fields in the event’s history.

“Rahm’s record speaks for itself, and his presence alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and other European Ryder Cup stars offers golf fans an unparalleled opportunity to witness the best in the world competing at Emirates Golf Club."