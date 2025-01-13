Hero Dubai Desert Classic Prize Money Payout 2025
Rory McIlroy hunts a third successive title as a bumper field battles for a significant prize purse at the DP World Tour’s first Rolex Series event of 2025
The DP World Tour officially returns from its early-season break this week, and it is the Hero Dubai Desert Classic which has the honor of kickstarting the International Swing section of the season’s Global Swing phase.
The first of five Rolex Series tournaments in 2025, the Dubai Desert Classic has generated a significant number of high-profile winners since being introduced in 1989, from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to Seve Ballesteros and Bryson DeChambeau.
McIlroy has lifted the trophy four times already and is planning on making it five this year via a third successive title. If he manages it, the Northern Irishman will take the top prize of a little over $1.5m from an overall purse of $9m.
But, in order to reign supreme once more, the World No.3 will have to fight off a stacked field at Emirates Golf Club which includes the likes of Akshay Bhatia, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, and Tyrrell Hatton.
The DP World Tour's 2025 opener contains the second-largest prize fund of the year, although it will be matched by three other Rolex Series tournaments once they come around - the Genesis Scottish Open, the BMW PGA Championship, and the Abu Dhabi Championship - before ultimately being surpassed by the $10m DP World Tour Championship in November.
This week also marks a rare occasion where the DP World Tour's event offers a larger prize purse than its PGA Tour rival, with $8.5m available at The American Express in California.
As well as the eye-catching purse, there are also 8,000 Race To Dubai points and the small matter of 2,000 Ryder Cup points available. Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Dubai Desert Classic.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Dubai Desert Classic Prize Money Breakdown
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,530,000
|2nd
|$990,000
|3rd
|$567,000
|4th
|$450,000
|5th
|$381,600
|6th
|$315,000
|7th
|$270,000
|8th
|$225,000
|9th
|$201,600
|10th
|$180,000
|11th
|$165,600
|12th
|$154,800
|13th
|$144,900
|14th
|$137,700
|15th
|$132,300
|16th
|$126,900
|17th
|$121,500
|18th
|$116,100
|19th
|$111,600
|20th
|$108,000
|21st
|$104,400
|22nd
|$101,700
|23rd
|$99,000
|24th
|$96,300
|25th
|$93,600
|26th
|$90,900
|27th
|$88,200
|28th
|$85,500
|29th
|$82,800
|30th
|$80,100
|31st
|$77,400
|32nd
|$74,700
|33rd
|$72,000
|34th
|$69,300
|35th
|$66,600
|36th
|$63,900
|37th
|$62,100
|38th
|$60,300
|39th
|$58,500
|40th
|$56,700
|41st
|$54,900
|42nd
|$53,100
|43rd
|$51,300
|44th
|$49,500
|45th
|$47,700
|46th
|$45,900
|47th
|$44,100
|48th
|$42,300
|49th
|$40,500
|50th
|$38,700
|51st
|$36,900
|52nd
|$35,100
|53rd
|$33,300
|54th
|$31,500
|55th
|$30,600
|56th
|$29,700
|57th
|$28,800
|58th
|$27,900
|59th
|$27,000
|60th
|$26,100
|61st
|$25,200
|62nd
|$24,300
|63rd
|$23,400
|64th
|$22,500
|65th
|$21,600
|66th
|$20,700
|67th
|$19,800
|68th
|$18,900
|69th
|$18,000
|70th
|$17,100
Who Are The Star Names At The 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic?
As well as some of the biggest names on the DP World Tour - such as Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, and Tommy Fleetwood - there are a number of PGA Tour regulars and LIV Golf League players involved at the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, too.
Akshay Bhatia is making a rare appearance on the European circuit alongside his US-based rival and one of Team Europe's Ryder Cup heroes, Viktor Hovland.
LIV golfers Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have featured in DP World Tour events a little more often in recent months and will continue to do so as they hunt a spot on Luke Donald's roster at Bethpage Black in September.
Meanwhile, Patrick Reed, Adrian Meronk, and Thomas Pieters - who left Bubba Watson's RangeGoats for Dustin Johnson's 4Aces over the winter - add to the notable list of LIV players involved in Dubai this week.
What Is The Prize Money For The Hero Dubai Desert Classic?
Players are competing for a purse of $9m at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the DP World Tour’s first Rolex Series event of the year. That’s an identical sum to the 2023 and 2024 tournaments. Of that, the winner will earn $1.53m with the runner-up banking $990,000.
Who Is Playing In The Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2025?
The Hero Dubai Desert classic is one of the highest-profile tournaments on the DP World Tour schedule, so its no surprise there is a strong field. Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy is the headliner, while there is also an appearance from Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Akshay Bhatia, Viktor Hovland, and Patrick Reed.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Srixon ZXi5 Iron Review
Joe Ferguson takes the new Srixon ZXi5 iron out on the course to put it through its paces and see what golfers can expect
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Srixon ZXi7 Iron Review
Irons expert Joe Ferguson has been testing out the ZXi7 irons from Srixon to see what performance is on offer and who they might suit
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Luke Donald Defends Team Cup After Great Britain & Ireland Wins One-Sided Contest
The European Ryder Cup captain has stressed the value of the match despite a one-sided affair at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood And Tyrrell Hatton Star As GB&I Thrash Continental Europe In Ryder Cup-Style Prep Event
Tommy Fleetwood secured the winning point as Great Britain & Ireland thumped Continental Europe 17-8 at the 2025 Team Cup in Abu Dhabi
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Many Points Did Each Player Win At The Team Cup?
Great Britain & Ireland secured a comfortable victory against Continental Europe at the Team Cup – here is how many points each player contributed
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'He's Been Something Special' - Paul McGinley Backs One Particular Player To Star In Ryder Cup
Speaking at the Team Cup, the former Ryder Cup captain revealed that Team Europe are looking at 'two or three rookies' for 2025, with McGinley giving Matthieu Pavon very high-praise
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Report: Rory McIlroy Tipped For India Debut In Lucrative New Tournament
The Hindustan Times is reporting that Delhi Golf Club will host a $5 million event towards the latter stages of the DP World Tour's 2025 campaign
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Team Cup 2025: Format, Teams, How To Watch - Everything You Need To Know
Find out everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 Team Cup between Great Britain & Ireland and Continental Europe
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
TGL Prize Money Payout - How Much Money Will Players Make?
The TGL makes its debut in 2025 and, with the PGA Tour's biggest names featuring, there's a sizeable purse up for grabs in the coming months
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Sentry Prize Money Payout 2025
The first PGA Tour event of the year features a huge $20 million purse, with $3.6m going to the winner
By Elliott Heath Published