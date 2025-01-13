Hero Dubai Desert Classic Prize Money Payout 2025

The DP World Tour officially returns from its early-season break this week, and it is the Hero Dubai Desert Classic which has the honor of kickstarting the International Swing section of the season’s Global Swing phase.

The first of five Rolex Series tournaments in 2025, the Dubai Desert Classic has generated a significant number of high-profile winners since being introduced in 1989, from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to Seve Ballesteros and Bryson DeChambeau.

McIlroy has lifted the trophy four times already and is planning on making it five this year via a third successive title. If he manages it, the Northern Irishman will take the top prize of a little over $1.5m from an overall purse of $9m.

But, in order to reign supreme once more, the World No.3 will have to fight off a stacked field at Emirates Golf Club which includes the likes of Akshay Bhatia, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, and Tyrrell Hatton.

The DP World Tour's 2025 opener contains the second-largest prize fund of the year, although it will be matched by three other Rolex Series tournaments once they come around - the Genesis Scottish Open, the BMW PGA Championship, and the Abu Dhabi Championship - before ultimately being surpassed by the $10m DP World Tour Championship in November.

McIlroy is on the hunt for a fifth Dubai Desert Classic title in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

This week also marks a rare occasion where the DP World Tour's event offers a larger prize purse than its PGA Tour rival, with $8.5m available at The American Express in California.

As well as the eye-catching purse, there are also 8,000 Race To Dubai points and the small matter of 2,000 Ryder Cup points available. Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Dubai Desert Classic.

Dubai Desert Classic Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,530,000 2nd $990,000 3rd $567,000 4th $450,000 5th $381,600 6th $315,000 7th $270,000 8th $225,000 9th $201,600 10th $180,000 11th $165,600 12th $154,800 13th $144,900 14th $137,700 15th $132,300 16th $126,900 17th $121,500 18th $116,100 19th $111,600 20th $108,000 21st $104,400 22nd $101,700 23rd $99,000 24th $96,300 25th $93,600 26th $90,900 27th $88,200 28th $85,500 29th $82,800 30th $80,100 31st $77,400 32nd $74,700 33rd $72,000 34th $69,300 35th $66,600 36th $63,900 37th $62,100 38th $60,300 39th $58,500 40th $56,700 41st $54,900 42nd $53,100 43rd $51,300 44th $49,500 45th $47,700 46th $45,900 47th $44,100 48th $42,300 49th $40,500 50th $38,700 51st $36,900 52nd $35,100 53rd $33,300 54th $31,500 55th $30,600 56th $29,700 57th $28,800 58th $27,900 59th $27,000 60th $26,100 61st $25,200 62nd $24,300 63rd $23,400 64th $22,500 65th $21,600 66th $20,700 67th $19,800 68th $18,900 69th $18,000 70th $17,100

Who Are The Star Names At The 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as some of the biggest names on the DP World Tour - such as Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, and Tommy Fleetwood - there are a number of PGA Tour regulars and LIV Golf League players involved at the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, too.

Akshay Bhatia is making a rare appearance on the European circuit alongside his US-based rival and one of Team Europe's Ryder Cup heroes, Viktor Hovland.

LIV golfers Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have featured in DP World Tour events a little more often in recent months and will continue to do so as they hunt a spot on Luke Donald's roster at Bethpage Black in September.

Meanwhile, Patrick Reed, Adrian Meronk, and Thomas Pieters - who left Bubba Watson's RangeGoats for Dustin Johnson's 4Aces over the winter - add to the notable list of LIV players involved in Dubai this week.

