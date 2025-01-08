Report: Tom McKibbin To Join LIV Golf In ‘Lucrative Multi-Year’ Deal

The 22-year-old is reportedly set to pen a multi-year deal to join Jon Rahm's Legion XIII side, just a few months after securing a PGA Tour card via the DP World Tour

DP World Tour winner, Tom McKibbin, is set for a shock switch to the LIV Golf League with the 22-year-old expected to join Jon Rahm's side, Legion XIII GC.

First reported by Ten-Golf, as well as BBC Sport, McKibbin is to tee it up in the Team Cup this weekend, as well as next week's Dubai Desert Classic, before making the move to the League prior to its first event on the 6th February.

Following the reports, McKibbin spoke to Golf Digest ME regarding the rumors, stating: "I'm not going to make any comment this week out of respect for Justin (Rose) and Luke (Donald) for this tournament."

Having claimed one of the 10 PGA Tour cards up for grabs during the 2024 DP World Tour season, the Northern Irishman produced ten top 10s throughout the year, with his good play securing a spot on the circuit.

However, just like Adrian Meronk 12 months prior, McKibbin is reportedly foregoing the card and joining the LIV Golf circuit, where the 22-year-old would appear alongside Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt.

After reports circulated of McKibbin's departure, the question arose of if Jordan Smith would take his place in the PGA Tour card standings, after the Englishman finished in the 11th spot.

However, Golf Monthly understands that would not be the case as, according to PGA Tour regulations, memberships and exemptions for the circuit have to be confirmed by 31st December.

McKibbin would be joining Hatton (left), Rahm (middle-right) and Caleb Surratt (right) in the Legion XIII roster

If the reports are correct, it would be the fourth signing of the transfer window for LIV Golf, as Iron Heads GC, Cleek GC and Range Goats GC have secured Yubin Jang, Frederik Kjettrup and Ben Campbell for their rosters.

Along with Jang, Kjettrup and Campbell, Lee Chieh-po has secured on a spot on the circuit after winning LIV Golf's Promotions Event in December but, as of writing, he is yet to have joined a team.

Previously, it was Kieran Vincent who occupied the fourth spot for Legion XIII GC but, after being relegated, rumors then started to swirl that Rahm's close friend, Tony Finau, would take the place.

However, the American dismissed any move in December, stating to Golfweek’s Adam Schupak that: “I’m more than happy where I’m at on the PGA Tour and looking forward to 2025."

