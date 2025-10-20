We Are Our Own Gatekeepers. Why Women Need To Stop Discouraging Girl Golfers

I’m a coach that works in the golf industry, but I am no longer fully immersed in golf club life in the same way I once was. That’s why I’m a fan of Facebook’s Women’s Golf Lounge, as I enjoy seeing the posts of successes, days out on different courses, but most of all, I love seeing posts seeking the wisdom of the crowd.

This is where the true spirit of the group shines through; supportive, encouraging, and full of shared passion for the game. It’s a wonderful reminder that golf is as much about community as it is about competition.

Now and again you get a corker of a question that really sparks debate. One such question recently was from an anonymous poster asking what other clubs do regarding junior girls playing in women’s competitions.

The girl in question is 12 years of age, she plays off 26, has a good understanding of golf rules and etiquette and made it through to the final of the handicap championship. She lost in the final, but the fact she was allowed to enter and play is what caused upset amongst a few female members.

Their two main points of discontentment were that she doesn’t pay the same membership fee and that she was preventing another woman from qualifying.

(Image credit: Andy Dow Photography)

Before even opening the comments, my gut reaction was a solid…ridiculous! And the vast majority of comments agreed. Yet, as is always the case with a post of this nature, there were one or two counter points debating why she shouldn’t be allowed to play.

The argument about paying a lesser membership fee simply doesn’t hold up. The purpose of a junior membership is to make the game accessible and serve as an investment in a club’s future.

Some argue that junior members should stick to their own competitions, as they already have enough opportunities to play. While I can understand this feeling, it overlooks the beautiful thing about golf. It is one of the few sports where all ages and abilities can mix and play together on an even playing field. This inclusivity should be embraced. As a junior, I learned far more from playing with adults than I did with other juniors.

Another commenter tactically said they like having separate women’s competitions because they don’t want to spend their leisure time with children. This is a valid point, however, I’d counter that one of the best things about being a member is having the opportunity to play with different age groups from all walks of life and becoming part of a community. Playing with new people in competitions over the years definitely helped me develop my ability to chat to anyone and everyone!

(Image credit: Andy Dow)

Seeing a post like this and hearing other golfers’ stories of being prevented from playing in women’s competitions and matches makes me realise how incredibly lucky I was to have grown up at such a supportive and encouraging golf club, shout out to Upton-by-Chester! All the members were fantastically supportive of all the junior golfers in my era, which is likely why the club produced so many county, England and PGA Professionals.

Ultimately, golf is and should be about ability, not age. If a younger player meets the standards to play, they should be welcome to do so. If there is an age limit on a specific trophy, fair enough, but to prevent a young girl from playing when they meet the general criteria leans into golf’s old-fashioned image of who belongs, and does a disservice to the game.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Lastly, as if it wasn’t hard enough being a young girl in sport, where so many drop out due to feeling unsupported or unwelcome. Situations like this make it even tougher and are the reason we need national campaigns like ‘This Girl Can.’ At that tender age it’s all too easy to make girls think they can’t.

In good news, the post was followed up with an update. The ladies’ section had a vote, and it was decided with a large majority that junior girls can play in ladies’ competitions, no questions asked. Proving once again, the wisdom of the crowd was on point and justice prevailed.

We think the final vote at that club was the right call, but we know every club is different. What policies are working successfully to integrate juniors at your course? Let us know your thoughts and suggestions in the comments below.