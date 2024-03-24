10 Things You Didn't Know About Kiradech Aphibarnrat

1. Kiradech Aphibarnrat was born 23rd July 1989 in Bangkok, Thailand.

2. In both 2003 and 2004, Aphibarnrat won his age group at the Junior World Golf Championships

3. Four years after his win in 2004, he turned professional

4. He was previously known as Anujit Hirunratanakorn, but his family decided to change his name for good luck

Aphibarnrat celebrates his World Super 6 victory in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

5. His first professional victory came just a year after turning professional in 2009, with the Thai player winning the Mercedes-Benz Tour's Singha Pattaya Open by 11 strokes

6. He owns a number of sports cars and has been seen previously driving models from manufacturers like Ferrari

7. After claiming a few wins on the DP World Tour, Aphibarnrat secured his PGA Tour card for the 2018–19 season. He became the first PGA Tour member from Thailand in the process

8. In 2016, Aphibarnrat got married on Valentine's Day, with the Thai player delaying his honeymoon to tee it up at the Maybank Championship Malaysia. His wedding ceremony included a hot air balloon ride over Singha Park in Thailand

9. He is known for playing the 'Thai Spinner' chip shot

10. After a dip in form, Aphibarnrat opened up about his struggles of playing in the USA and how it made him feel 'lonely'.