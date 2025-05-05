Turkish Airlines Open Prize Money Payout 2025
The Turkish Airlines Open returns to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time since 2019, where an attractive purse is available, as well as other perks
After a six-year hiatus, the Turkish Airlines Open returns to the DP World Tour schedule, with the action coming from Regnum Carya in Antalya.
The tournament also has the honour of being the first of the European Swing events of the season. That section will conclude with the BMW International Open in July, and during the run of six events, players will be battling to win the swing and claim a bonus $200,000 as well as a place in each of the lucrative Back 9 tournaments.
Kicking things off is the chance for players to earn a share of a $2.75m in Turkey this week. The winner will bank $467,500 while the runner-up is in line for a $302,500 payout.
There are also points for the season-long race to Dubai on the table, with 3,500 in total and 585 awarded to the winner while 1,000 Ryder Cup ranking points are also available for eligible European players.
Below is the prize-money payout for the Turkish Airlines Open.
Turkish Airlines Open Prize Money 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$467,500
2nd
$302,500
3rd
$173,250
4th
$137,500
5th
$116,600
6th
$96,250
7th
$82,500
8th
$68,750
9th
$61,600
10th
$55,000
11th
$50,600
12th
$47,300
13th
$44,275
14th
$42,075
15th
$40,425
16th
$38,775
17th
$37,125
18th
$35,475
19th
$34,100
20th
$33,000
21st
$31,900
22nd
$31,075
23rd
$30,250
24th
$29,425
25th
$27,775
26th
$27,775
27th
$26,950
28th
$26,125
29th
$25,300
30th
$24,475
31st
$23,650
32nd
$22,825
33rd
$22,000
34th
$21,175
35th
$20,350
36th
$19,525
37th
$18,975
38th
$18,425
39th
$17,875
40th
$17,325
41st
$16,775
42nd
$16,225
43rd
$15,675
44th
$15,125
45th
$14,575
46th
$14,025
47th
$13,475
48th
$12,925
49th
$12,375
50th
$11,825
51st
$11,275
52nd
$10,725
53rd
$10,175
54th
$9,625
55th
$9,350
56th
$9,075
57th
$8,800
58th
$8,525
59th
$8,250
60th
$7,975
61st
$7,700
62nd
$7,425
63rd
$7,150
64th
$6,875
65th
$6,600
66th
$6,325
67th
$6,050
68th
$5,775
69th
$5,500
70th
$5,225
Who Are The Star Names In The Turkish Airlines Open?
In the previous event, the Hainan Classic, Marco Penge won by three for his maiden DP World Tour title – an achievement that also booked him a place at the PGA Championship after it helped him finish third in the Asian Swing. Fresh from that victory, he is also in the field this week hoping to continue building momentum before the second Major of the year.
Other players in the field who have won this season include Porsche Singapore Classic champion Richard Mansell, Calum Hill, who took the Joburg Open title, Investec South African Open Championship winner Dylan Naidoo and John Parry, who won the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Australian Open champion Ryggs Johnston, Nedbank Golf Challenge winner Johannes Veerman and Ras Al Khaimah Championship victor Alejandro Del Rey also play, along with Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.
Where Is The Turkish Airlines Open Being Played?
The tournament is being played at Regnum Carya Golf Club in Antalya – a heathland style golf course set on undulating sand hills. It hosted three editions of the tournament between 2016 and 2018.
Who Is In The Field For The Turkish Airlines Open?
Notable names in the field include Marco Penge, who won the most recent DP World Tour event the Hainan Open. Porsche Singapore Classic champion Richard Mansell, Calum Hill, who took the Joburg Open title and Investec South African Open Championship winner Dylan Naidoo are also in the field.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
