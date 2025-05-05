Turkish Airlines Open Prize Money Payout 2025

After a six-year hiatus, the Turkish Airlines Open returns to the DP World Tour schedule, with the action coming from Regnum Carya in Antalya.

The tournament also has the honour of being the first of the European Swing events of the season. That section will conclude with the BMW International Open in July, and during the run of six events, players will be battling to win the swing and claim a bonus $200,000 as well as a place in each of the lucrative Back 9 tournaments.

Kicking things off is the chance for players to earn a share of a $2.75m in Turkey this week. The winner will bank $467,500 while the runner-up is in line for a $302,500 payout.

There are also points for the season-long race to Dubai on the table, with 3,500 in total and 585 awarded to the winner while 1,000 Ryder Cup ranking points are also available for eligible European players.

Below is the prize-money payout for the Turkish Airlines Open.

Turkish Airlines Open Prize Money 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $467,500 2nd $302,500 3rd $173,250 4th $137,500 5th $116,600 6th $96,250 7th $82,500 8th $68,750 9th $61,600 10th $55,000 11th $50,600 12th $47,300 13th $44,275 14th $42,075 15th $40,425 16th $38,775 17th $37,125 18th $35,475 19th $34,100 20th $33,000 21st $31,900 22nd $31,075 23rd $30,250 24th $29,425 25th $27,775 26th $27,775 27th $26,950 28th $26,125 29th $25,300 30th $24,475 31st $23,650 32nd $22,825 33rd $22,000 34th $21,175 35th $20,350 36th $19,525 37th $18,975 38th $18,425 39th $17,875 40th $17,325 41st $16,775 42nd $16,225 43rd $15,675 44th $15,125 45th $14,575 46th $14,025 47th $13,475 48th $12,925 49th $12,375 50th $11,825 51st $11,275 52nd $10,725 53rd $10,175 54th $9,625 55th $9,350 56th $9,075 57th $8,800 58th $8,525 59th $8,250 60th $7,975 61st $7,700 62nd $7,425 63rd $7,150 64th $6,875 65th $6,600 66th $6,325 67th $6,050 68th $5,775 69th $5,500 70th $5,225

Who Are The Star Names In The Turkish Airlines Open?

Marco Penge is hoping to build on his Hainan Classic victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the previous event, the Hainan Classic, Marco Penge won by three for his maiden DP World Tour title – an achievement that also booked him a place at the PGA Championship after it helped him finish third in the Asian Swing. Fresh from that victory, he is also in the field this week hoping to continue building momentum before the second Major of the year.

Other players in the field who have won this season include Porsche Singapore Classic champion Richard Mansell, Calum Hill, who took the Joburg Open title, Investec South African Open Championship winner Dylan Naidoo and John Parry, who won the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Australian Open champion Ryggs Johnston, Nedbank Golf Challenge winner Johannes Veerman and Ras Al Khaimah Championship victor Alejandro Del Rey also play, along with Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

Where Is The Turkish Airlines Open Being Played? The tournament is being played at Regnum Carya Golf Club in Antalya – a heathland style golf course set on undulating sand hills. It hosted three editions of the tournament between 2016 and 2018.