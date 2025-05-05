Turkish Airlines Open Prize Money Payout 2025

The Turkish Airlines Open returns to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time since 2019, where an attractive purse is available, as well as other perks

John Parry takes a shot at the Hero Indian Open
World No.108 John Parry, who won the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, is the highest-ranked player in the field
After a six-year hiatus, the Turkish Airlines Open returns to the DP World Tour schedule, with the action coming from Regnum Carya in Antalya.

The tournament also has the honour of being the first of the European Swing events of the season. That section will conclude with the BMW International Open in July, and during the run of six events, players will be battling to win the swing and claim a bonus $200,000 as well as a place in each of the lucrative Back 9 tournaments.

Kicking things off is the chance for players to earn a share of a $2.75m in Turkey this week. The winner will bank $467,500 while the runner-up is in line for a $302,500 payout.

There are also points for the season-long race to Dubai on the table, with 3,500 in total and 585 awarded to the winner while 1,000 Ryder Cup ranking points are also available for eligible European players.

Below is the prize-money payout for the Turkish Airlines Open.

Turkish Airlines Open Prize Money 2025

Position

Prize Money

1st

$467,500

2nd

$302,500

3rd

$173,250

4th

$137,500

5th

$116,600

6th

$96,250

7th

$82,500

8th

$68,750

9th

$61,600

10th

$55,000

11th

$50,600

12th

$47,300

13th

$44,275

14th

$42,075

15th

$40,425

16th

$38,775

17th

$37,125

18th

$35,475

19th

$34,100

20th

$33,000

21st

$31,900

22nd

$31,075

23rd

$30,250

24th

$29,425

25th

$27,775

26th

$27,775

27th

$26,950

28th

$26,125

29th

$25,300

30th

$24,475

31st

$23,650

32nd

$22,825

33rd

$22,000

34th

$21,175

35th

$20,350

36th

$19,525

37th

$18,975

38th

$18,425

39th

$17,875

40th

$17,325

41st

$16,775

42nd

$16,225

43rd

$15,675

44th

$15,125

45th

$14,575

46th

$14,025

47th

$13,475

48th

$12,925

49th

$12,375

50th

$11,825

51st

$11,275

52nd

$10,725

53rd

$10,175

54th

$9,625

55th

$9,350

56th

$9,075

57th

$8,800

58th

$8,525

59th

$8,250

60th

$7,975

61st

$7,700

62nd

$7,425

63rd

$7,150

64th

$6,875

65th

$6,600

66th

$6,325

67th

$6,050

68th

$5,775

69th

$5,500

70th

$5,225

Who Are The Star Names In The Turkish Airlines Open?

Marco Penge takes a shot at the Hainan Classic

Marco Penge is hoping to build on his Hainan Classic victory

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the previous event, the Hainan Classic, Marco Penge won by three for his maiden DP World Tour title – an achievement that also booked him a place at the PGA Championship after it helped him finish third in the Asian Swing. Fresh from that victory, he is also in the field this week hoping to continue building momentum before the second Major of the year.

Other players in the field who have won this season include Porsche Singapore Classic champion Richard Mansell, Calum Hill, who took the Joburg Open title, Investec South African Open Championship winner Dylan Naidoo and John Parry, who won the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

Australian Open champion Ryggs Johnston, Nedbank Golf Challenge winner Johannes Veerman and Ras Al Khaimah Championship victor Alejandro Del Rey also play, along with Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

Where Is The Turkish Airlines Open Being Played?

The tournament is being played at Regnum Carya Golf Club in Antalya – a heathland style golf course set on undulating sand hills. It hosted three editions of the tournament between 2016 and 2018.

Who Is In The Field For The Turkish Airlines Open?

Notable names in the field include Marco Penge, who won the most recent DP World Tour event the Hainan Open. Porsche Singapore Classic champion Richard Mansell, Calum Hill, who took the Joburg Open title and Investec South African Open Championship winner Dylan Naidoo are also in the field.

Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

