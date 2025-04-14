Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour’s latest opposite field event features an attractive prize money payout and some former champions in the field
While most of the best players the PGA Tour has to offer are competing in its latest signature event, the RBC Heritage, there is an opposite field contest taking place at the same time.
The Corales Puntacana Championship is being held at Puntacana Resort and Club in the Dominican Republic, where some of the PGA Tour’s lesser lights will hope to shine.
In 2024, a purse of $4m was on offer at the tournament, and it’s the same again this year, with the winner in line for a $720,000 payout.
That figure is considerably less than the prize money heading to the winner of the Harbour Town event, where $3.6m is the reward for victory, but it’s still more than is available on the DP World Tour’s Volvo China Open, where the winner will receive $433,500.
There are other incentives beyond the financial, too. Unlike most tournaments on the PGA Tour, alternate event winners do not earn an exemption to next year's Masters. However, perks of winning include a two-year PGA Tour exemption and FedEx Cup points.
Below is the prize money payout for the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$720,000
2nd
$436,000
3rd
$276,000
4th
$196,000
5th
$164,000
6th
$145,000
7th
$135,000
8th
$125,000
9th
$117,000
10th
$109,000
11th
$101,000
12th
$93,000
13th
$85,000
14th
$77,000
15th
$73,000
16th
$69,000
17th
$65,000
18th
$61,000
19th
$57,000
20th
$53,000
21st
$49,000.
22nd
$45,000
23rd
$41,800
24th
$38,600
25th
$35,400
26th
$32,200
27th
$31,000
28th
$29,800
29th
$28,600
30th
$27,400
31st
$26,200
32nd
$25,000
33rd
$23,800
34th
$22,800
35th
$21,800
36th
$20,800
37th
$19,800
38th
$19,000
39th
$18,200
40th
$17,400
41st
$16,600
42nd
$15,800
43rd
$15,000
44th
$14,200
45th
$13,400
46th
$12,600
47th
$11,800
48th
$11,160
49th
$10,600
50th
$10,280
51st
$10,040
52nd
$9,800
53rd
$9,640
54th
$9,480
55th
$9,400
56th
$9,320
57th
$9,240
58th
$9,160
59th
$9,080
60th
$9,000
61st
$8,920
62nd
$8,840
63rd
$8,760
64th
$8,680
65th
$8,600
Who Are The Star Names In The Corales Puntacana Championship?
Considering the bulk of top names are playing in this week’s RBC Heritage, the field in the Dominican Republic tournament is considerably weaker, but there are still some notable players taking part.
However, the winner of the 2024 event will not be one of them. That’s because the title was claimed by Billy Horschel a year ago, and he’s teeing it up in the bigger event this week.
Nevertheless, the winners of the three editions before Horschel’s triumph, Matt Wallace, Chad Ramey and Joel Dahmen, are competing.
The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.55 is Ben Griffin, while the other players in the world’s top 100 are Max McGreevy, Thorbjorn Olesen, Justin Lower, Harry Hall, Erik van Rooyen and Keith Mitchell.
Where Is The Corales Puntacana Championship Being Played?
The tournament takes place at Puntacana Resort & Club's Corales Golf Club. It's a Tom Fazio-designed course that opened in 2010. It features six holes running along the side of the ocean with the final three named The Devil’s Elbow. The 18th leaves players with a forced carry over the Bay of Corales.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
