Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

While most of the best players the PGA Tour has to offer are competing in its latest signature event, the RBC Heritage, there is an opposite field contest taking place at the same time.

The Corales Puntacana Championship is being held at Puntacana Resort and Club in the Dominican Republic, where some of the PGA Tour’s lesser lights will hope to shine.

In 2024, a purse of $4m was on offer at the tournament, and it’s the same again this year, with the winner in line for a $720,000 payout.

That figure is considerably less than the prize money heading to the winner of the Harbour Town event, where $3.6m is the reward for victory, but it’s still more than is available on the DP World Tour’s Volvo China Open, where the winner will receive $433,500.

There are other incentives beyond the financial, too. Unlike most tournaments on the PGA Tour, alternate event winners do not earn an exemption to next year's Masters. However, perks of winning include a two-year PGA Tour exemption and FedEx Cup points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$720,000

2nd

$436,000

3rd

$276,000

4th

$196,000

5th

$164,000

6th

$145,000

7th

$135,000

8th

$125,000

9th

$117,000

10th

$109,000

11th

$101,000

12th

$93,000

13th

$85,000

14th

$77,000

15th

$73,000

16th

$69,000

17th

$65,000

18th

$61,000

19th

$57,000

20th

$53,000

21st

$49,000.

22nd

$45,000

23rd

$41,800

24th

$38,600

25th

$35,400

26th

$32,200

27th

$31,000

28th

$29,800

29th

$28,600

30th

$27,400

31st

$26,200

32nd

$25,000

33rd

$23,800

34th

$22,800

35th

$21,800

36th

$20,800

37th

$19,800

38th

$19,000

39th

$18,200

40th

$17,400

41st

$16,600

42nd

$15,800

43rd

$15,000

44th

$14,200

45th

$13,400

46th

$12,600

47th

$11,800

48th

$11,160

49th

$10,600

50th

$10,280

51st

$10,040

52nd

$9,800

53rd

$9,640

54th

$9,480

55th

$9,400

56th

$9,320

57th

$9,240

58th

$9,160

59th

$9,080

60th

$9,000

61st

$8,920

62nd

$8,840

63rd

$8,760

64th

$8,680

65th

$8,600

Who Are The Star Names In The Corales Puntacana Championship?

Ben Griffin takes a shot at the Valero Texas Open

Ben Griffin is the highest-ranked player in the field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Considering the bulk of top names are playing in this week’s RBC Heritage, the field in the Dominican Republic tournament is considerably weaker, but there are still some notable players taking part.

However, the winner of the 2024 event will not be one of them. That’s because the title was claimed by Billy Horschel a year ago, and he’s teeing it up in the bigger event this week.

Nevertheless, the winners of the three editions before Horschel’s triumph, Matt Wallace, Chad Ramey and Joel Dahmen, are competing.

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.55 is Ben Griffin, while the other players in the world’s top 100 are Max McGreevy, Thorbjorn Olesen, Justin Lower, Harry Hall, Erik van Rooyen and Keith Mitchell.

Where Is The Corales Puntacana Championship Being Played?

The tournament takes place at Puntacana Resort & Club's Corales Golf Club. It's a Tom Fazio-designed course that opened in 2010. It features six holes running along the side of the ocean with the final three named The Devil’s Elbow. The 18th leaves players with a forced carry over the Bay of Corales.

Who Is Playing In The Corales Puntacana Championship?

While nowhere near as star-studded as the other PGA Tour event taking place, the RBC Heritage, notable names include former champions Matt Wallace, Chad Ramey and Joel Dahmen, while Ben Griffin is the highest-ranked player.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

