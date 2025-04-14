Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

While most of the best players the PGA Tour has to offer are competing in its latest signature event, the RBC Heritage, there is an opposite field contest taking place at the same time.

The Corales Puntacana Championship is being held at Puntacana Resort and Club in the Dominican Republic, where some of the PGA Tour’s lesser lights will hope to shine.

In 2024, a purse of $4m was on offer at the tournament, and it’s the same again this year, with the winner in line for a $720,000 payout.

That figure is considerably less than the prize money heading to the winner of the Harbour Town event, where $3.6m is the reward for victory, but it’s still more than is available on the DP World Tour’s Volvo China Open, where the winner will receive $433,500.

There are other incentives beyond the financial, too. Unlike most tournaments on the PGA Tour, alternate event winners do not earn an exemption to next year's Masters. However, perks of winning include a two-year PGA Tour exemption and FedEx Cup points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $720,000 2nd $436,000 3rd $276,000 4th $196,000 5th $164,000 6th $145,000 7th $135,000 8th $125,000 9th $117,000 10th $109,000 11th $101,000 12th $93,000 13th $85,000 14th $77,000 15th $73,000 16th $69,000 17th $65,000 18th $61,000 19th $57,000 20th $53,000 21st $49,000. 22nd $45,000 23rd $41,800 24th $38,600 25th $35,400 26th $32,200 27th $31,000 28th $29,800 29th $28,600 30th $27,400 31st $26,200 32nd $25,000 33rd $23,800 34th $22,800 35th $21,800 36th $20,800 37th $19,800 38th $19,000 39th $18,200 40th $17,400 41st $16,600 42nd $15,800 43rd $15,000 44th $14,200 45th $13,400 46th $12,600 47th $11,800 48th $11,160 49th $10,600 50th $10,280 51st $10,040 52nd $9,800 53rd $9,640 54th $9,480 55th $9,400 56th $9,320 57th $9,240 58th $9,160 59th $9,080 60th $9,000 61st $8,920 62nd $8,840 63rd $8,760 64th $8,680 65th $8,600

Who Are The Star Names In The Corales Puntacana Championship?

Ben Griffin is the highest-ranked player in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considering the bulk of top names are playing in this week’s RBC Heritage, the field in the Dominican Republic tournament is considerably weaker, but there are still some notable players taking part.

However, the winner of the 2024 event will not be one of them. That’s because the title was claimed by Billy Horschel a year ago, and he’s teeing it up in the bigger event this week.

Nevertheless, the winners of the three editions before Horschel’s triumph, Matt Wallace, Chad Ramey and Joel Dahmen, are competing.

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.55 is Ben Griffin, while the other players in the world’s top 100 are Max McGreevy, Thorbjorn Olesen, Justin Lower, Harry Hall, Erik van Rooyen and Keith Mitchell.

Where Is The Corales Puntacana Championship Being Played? The tournament takes place at Puntacana Resort & Club's Corales Golf Club. It's a Tom Fazio-designed course that opened in 2010. It features six holes running along the side of the ocean with the final three named The Devil’s Elbow. The 18th leaves players with a forced carry over the Bay of Corales.