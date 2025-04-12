Who Is On Rory McIlroy’s Team? Coaches, Caddie, Wife And More

Rory McIlroy headed to The Masters in arguably the best form of any player in the world.

The 35-year-old had already won two huge events in 2025, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship, before teeing it up at Augusta National.

As a result, the expectation that he could finally claim his maiden Green Jacket at the 17th attempt had probably never been higher when he got his challenge underway, and, aside from a couple of costly blips over the final four holes, he was once again impressively assured as he went about his business.

It got even better on Friday when he carded a six-under-par 66 to move just two behind leader Justin Rose heading into the weekend as a solid season threatened to turn into one for the ages.

While it’s a joy to watch McIlroy performing at the top of his game, he’s not doing it all on his own, with some key members of his team assisting him as he bids to take his career to new heights.

Let’s take a look at the figures behind the scenes helping to ensure McIlroy remains at the very top of his game.

Caddie - Harry Diamond

Harry Diamond is not just a caddie to Rory McIlroy - he's also a friend (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most visible member of McIlroy’s team is also one of the most vital – his caddie. Harry Diamond hasn’t just been a pivotal presence during McIlroy’s recent run of fine form, he’s been in the role since 2017 after taking over from JP Fitzgerald.

Diamond isn’t just the man McIlroy turns to for help with details including club selection and reading the greens either – he’s also a close friend of the four-time Major winner.

The combination clearly works because, even though the first Major win for the partnership has remained frustratingly out of reach, in every other way, McIlroy’s career has continued to soar with Diamond alongside him, including several spells at the top of the world rankings and a boatload of wins.

Wife - Erica Stoll

Erica Stoll plays a vital role in supporing McIlroy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diamond doesn’t just stand with McIlroy on the course – he also stood alongside him for his wedding as his Best Man. That day came in April 2017 at Ashford Castle in County Mayo, when McIlroy married former PGA of America employee Erica Stoll two years after the pair met.

The couple had a daughter, Poppy, in 2020 and, even though McIlroy filed for divorce in 2024, he later called it off. He told the Guardian: “Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

McIlroy has had plenty of success since, and Erica has cheered him on along the way, including his victories at the DP World Tour Championship and The Players Championship. Meanwhile, she and Poppy accompanied McIlroy during the Par 3 Contest the day before The Masters began.

Perhaps as importantly, Erica and Poppy were also there to console McIlroy after he was narrowly beaten by Billy Horschel at the BMW PGA Championship, proving that she plays a crucial role in the support network of the star.

Swing Coach - Michael Bannon

Michael Bannon has worked with McIlroy since he was eight-years-old (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of everyone in McIlroy’s team, one person has been crucial to his success from the start.

Michael Bannon has been McIlroy’s swing coach since he was eight years old. He had been the club professional at Bangor Golf Club and before that Holywood Golf Club. However, after combining the role with his coaching duties, he began working with McIlroy full-time in 2012 after his career took off.

McIlroy’s swing is one of the most admired in the game, playing a huge part in his enormous success, and Bannon has been at the heart of it from the start.

Putting Coach - Brad Faxon

Brad Faxon is a staunch defender of McIlroy's putting abilities (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of all McIlroy’s abilities, it is perhaps his putting game that is scrutinised the most, with some observers believing it’s the area of his game where he is the most vulnerable, and some PGA Tour putting stats backing up those concerns.

There’s no doubt that in Brad Faxon, McIlroy has one of the best to help him iron out any difficulties on the greens. Faxon is one of the greatest putters the game has seen, and as well as lending McIlroy his expertise, he has passionately defended him when he has come in for criticism.

After the 2023 Open, when McIlroy completed his ninth successive year without a Major win, Faxon said of the criticism: “It bugs me to no end, and what particularly bugs me, and I hope whoever posted this one is listening now, because when other instructors want to criticise Rory’s stroke or Rory or potentially me, when they don’t know anything about how a player thinks and what motivates them, what drives them, it’s beyond reproach."

Mental Coach - Bob Rotella

Bob Rotella is helping McIlroy with his mental game (Image credit: Getty Images)

While putting may be McIlroy’s Achilles heel in the technical aspects of his game, nothing has come under closer scrutiny than his mental strength.

Doubts over McIlroy’s ability to get over the line in the biggest tournaments grow every year he fails to build on his fourth and most recent Major title at the 2014 PGA Championship.

That came to a head after the 2024 US Open, when McIlroy dramatically collapsed on the back nine in the final round of the Pinehurst No.2 Major, allowing Bryson DeChambeau to claim the title.

In recent years, McIlroy has turned to a trusted figure to help him overcome any mental demons he may have accumulated from over a decade of near misses, sports psychologist Bob Rotella.

Before the 2025 Masters, he said: “We talk about trying to chase a feeling on the golf course. Like if you're on the golf course, what way do you want to feel when you're playing golf. If I can chase that feeling and make that the important thing, then hopefully the golf will take care of itself.”

After storming back into contention in the second round of the tournament helped by a spectacular performance on the back nine in particular, he credited Rotella for his resurgence, saying: “I had a good conversation with Bob Rotella this morning, mostly around not pushing too hard too early and trying to get those shots back straightaway. And you can sort of see how I started today with eight pars and a birdie on the front nine. I just tried to stay really, really patient."

Agent - Sean O’Flaherty

Rory McIlroy's agent is Sean O'Flaherty (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless of all McIlroy’s career ups and downs, one thing is certain - aside from Tiger Woods, he is arguably the biggest needle mover in the game, with his every move documented and a huge fan base.

Much of that is down to his exceptional ability combined with his generally receptive nature to the media, but agent and business manager Sean O’Flaherty also takes much of the credit.

Thanks to O’Flaherty’s help, he has secured huge deals with the likes of TaylorMade and Nike, while he also has many business interests both in and out of the golf world.

In short, McIlroy isn’t merely a golfer – he’s a brand, and O’Flaherty has played a big role in helping him become one of the most popular players there has ever been.