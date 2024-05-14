Rory McIlroy Files For Divorce From Erica Stoll On Eve Of PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll have filed for divorce on the eve of the 2024 PGA Championship.

First reported by TMZ Sports on Tuesday, government records show the World No.2 submitted official documents to Palm Beach County court on May 13, 2024.

McIlroy - who is labelled as the petitioner of the divorce - is being represented by Thomas Sasser while Cheryl Caracuzzo has been listed as the judge on this case.

Per The Irish Independent, McIlroy's team has confirmed that he is filing for divorce but "stressed the couple’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible, and to surround their daughter with love and privacy."

The Irish outlet also stated that, per McIlroy's team, neither the pro golfer or his wife will be making any further comment.

The pair met at the 2012 Ryder Cup in Medinah while Stoll was working as the manager of the Championship Volunteer Operations for the PGA. According to McIlroy, the woman who would go on to be his wife helped him gain a police escort to the golf club after he had overslept on the Sunday and was in danger of missing his tee time.

Following a period of friendship, the pair became official in 2015 and later got married at Ashford Castle in April 2017 before going on to have a daughter together - Poppy - in 2020.

Despite being the partner of one of the most famous golfers in the world, the 35-year-old lived a largely private life aside from supporting McIlroy at tournaments.

She was conspicuous in her absence from The Masters last month, however, while she also did not appear at the Wells Fargo Championship last week as McIlroy added his fourth title at that event. And after the Northern Irishman won on Mother's Day in North America, he paid tribute to his own mom but failed to mention his wife.

The decision arrives just days before the second men's Major begins at Valhalla Golf Club - the 2024 PGA Championship. McIlroy's most-recent victory at a Major arrived at this very golf course in 2014 and could represent an excellent chance for him to add number five a decade on.