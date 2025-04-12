Who Is Bob Rotella? The Man Behind Rory McIlroy’s Masters Run

If Rory McIlroy does win the 89th edition of The Masters, you can expect him to thank a few people - his caddie, Harry Diamond, family, friends and coaches.

And Bob. 'Dr Bob', as he's widely known, will definitely get a mention.

"I had a good conversation with Bob Rotella about not pushing too hard too early, just tried to stay really, really patient and that was rewarded with a nice little stretch in the middle of the round," the Northern Irishman said after his classy second-round 66 on Friday saw him surge back into contention.

Dr Bob Rotella, who has become a key member of Rory McIlroy's team, is one of the most prominent psychologists in the world of sport.

His work with Padraig Harrington helped the Irishman win three Major Championships in two years, and countless others have turned to the man from Rutland, Vermont for help on the mental side of the game over the years.

How's this for a resume? It's reported that his clients in the men's and women's game have claimed over 75 Major Championship titles whilst in his care.

Yes, they were all terrific players before Rotella started working with them, but this is someone who can help people to make marginal gains, which can be so crucial at the top end of the sport.

"A GAME OF MISTAKES"

Bob Rotella has worked with a number of Open champions, including Padraig Harrington (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's often said that the most important distance in golf is the five inches between the ears - and this is Rotella's area of expertise.

The former director of sport psychology at the University of Virginia, who wrote Golf is Not a Game of Perfect and Putting Out Of Your Mind, understands that negative thoughts can lead to negative results.

His life’s work has been dedicated to understanding the mind and helping sportsmen and women, including a lot of golfers, to control it.

Rotella once told Golf Monthly that roughly 70 per cent of the players on tour are working with a sports psychologist.

"Golf is a game of mistakes by definition," said Rotella. "The bottom line is you’re going to make a lot of mistakes every time you play golf.

"The best golfers in the world average about 12 greens in regulation so even the best are missing about six greens a day."

Rory McIlroy suffered a collapse at The Masters in 2011 (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy, who hasn't won a Major Championship since 2014, is still searching for that elusive Masters title, and 2025 is his 17th attempt at winning the Green Jacket.

He tees it up each year trying to deal with expectation and pressure, as well as the ghosts that lurk around Augusta National following his collapse on the final day in 2011.

"I’ve worked with Bob Rotella now pretty consistently over the last few years," said McIlroy in 2023.

"So just chats with him - I always feel a bit better about everything, a bit better about myself, after I have a chat with him."

McIlroy has yet to go into detail as to what he's been working on with Rotella, but we can safely assume that it will be around helping the four-time Major winner to think more clearly on the course.

"It doesn’t matter if it’s a tee shot or an iron shot or a putt. It doesn’t take much to get in your way," Rotella once told us.

"It’s about getting people to learn how to get out of their own way so they can do something they know how to do."

POSITIVE EMOTIONS

McIlroy's round unravels at the 2011 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's also interesting to hear Rotella talk about the role memory can play, because McIlroy has a bit of scar tissue at Augusta.

In 2011, a baby-faced 21-year-old McIlroy teed off on Sunday with a commanding four-shot lead, but an errant drive on the 10th sparked a catastrophic collapse.

He went on to drop six shots over the next three holes to finish the day tied 15th.

However, he's also produced plenty of magic at the Augusta National, and it'll be those moments that Rotella will probably be helping him to remember.

"I talk a lot about getting people to have an instant amnesia of their mistakes but a long-term memory of their good shots and putts," Rotella told us.

"Most people have a tendency to attach strong emotions to their bad stuff and have no emotion attached to the good stuff."

Which Golfers Has Bob Rotella Worked With?

Former Open champion Darren Clarke also benefitted from his time working with Dr Bob (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ian Baker-Finch

Nick Price

Padraig Harrington

Henrik Stenson

Darren Clarke

Henrik Stenson

Tom Kite

Trevor Immelman

Pat Bradley

Brad Faxon

Jim Furyk

Davis Love III

Justin Thomas